Asus ROG Phone 3 gets a massive Rs 7,000 off with Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, retails for Rs 39,999

Flipkart is holding its Big Saving Days sale to offer numerous discounts and other deals across product categories. Due to go on till July 29, several smartphones will also be up for grabs at attractive prices during the sale. Asus ROG Phone 3 is one such.

The gaming smartphone by Asus launched last year still carries much appeal to smartphone gamers, thanks to its top-of-the-line specifications. The device saw a drop in price with the launch of its successor - Asus ROG Phone 5, this year. It is now available at an even reduced price during the Flipkart sale.

Those interested can grab the ROG Phone 3 at a price of Rs 39,999 through Flipkart during its Big Saving Days sale. As per the phone's listed price on the Asus website, that is a Rs 7,000 discount on the device. Its original retailing price has been mentioned to be Rs 46,999.

There are several other offers up for grabs too. For instance, buyers can avail of 10 per cent off up to Rs 750 on the phone's purchase through ICICI Bank credit cards. The same discount for ICICI Bank debit card users limits to Rs 500. Flipkart Axis Bank credit cardholders can avail of 5 per cent unlimited cashback upon purchase.

A bundled offer on the Flipkart deal includes an option to buy the Google Nest mini at just Rs 1999.

Interestingly, Flipkart has also put up an exchange offer on the Asus ROG Phone 3. Under this, the e-commerce major is offering up to Rs 19,250 in exchange for your old smartphone.

Other than the 8GB RAM variant, there is also a 12GB RAM option on the Asus ROG Phone 3. Much like the discounted price on the former, the 12GB RAM option is retailing for Rs 43,999 during the ongoing Flipkart sale. All other offers are also applicable on the step-up variant.

The Flipkart deal on the ROG Phone 3 is sure to enthral those wishing for a capable gaming smartphone at a good price. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ chipset with ample memory and storage. It sports a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display and is backed by a massive 6000 mAh battery. With this and the latest Android OS upgrades, the ROG Phone 3 is still a very potent device for gamers.