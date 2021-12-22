Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate with 18GB RAM to go on sale on December 26, price in India set at Rs 79,999

Republic of Gamers (ROG), the gaming division of Asus, has announced the sale of ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The special edition smartphone in the ROG Phone 5 line-up comes with several exclusive experiences and with the title of being the world's first smartphone with 18GB of RAM. Naturally, Asus ROG attempts to offer a flagship experience to mobile gamers with the premium phone.

For those unaware, ROG Phone 5 Ultimate was launched back in March this year in several international markets. However, Asus did not put the device on sale in India until now. The company has now announced the first-ever sale date for the gaming phone in the country to be December 26.

Here is all you need to know about its upcoming sale.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate price and release date

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate will go on sale on the coming Sunday, that is December 26, 2021. The sale will be exclusive to the e-commerce website Flipkart and will begin at 12 pm on the day.

The device has been priced at Rs 79,999 in India. This is a massive step-up from the price of the regular ROG Phone 5 in the country, which was launched at Rs 49,999 and still retains this price tag.

So what is new with the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate? Here is a look.

Asus ROG Phone 5 Ultimate specifications and features

Note that the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate, in essence, is the same gaming smartphone as the ROG Phone 5. We reviewed the ROG Phone 5 at the time of its launch and found it to be perfect for gamers. You can check out the review here.

ROG Phone 5 Ultimate adds to that with several unique features. The one clear difference is the design of the smartphone, which sports a rear monochrome PMOLED (or Passive-Matrix OLED) display, matching with its frosted back glass and Storm White colour. ROG Phone 5 Ultimate displays customisable animations for system alerts and status.

Another big add-on is the packaging that houses it. ROG Phone 5 Ultimate comes with a unique special edition ammo-box, an AR unboxing experience, and special edition frosted glass. The device also comes with the ROG AeroCooler 5 active cooling accessory that has physical trigger buttons and with a special edition white ROG AeroCase. As can be understood, all of these are a huge add-on for gamers.

Though the main improvement over the ROG Phone 5 is in the memory offerings on the ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. The phone comes with a massive 512GB storage and with the world's first 18GB of RAM. All this is coupled with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which we also see on the vanilla variant.

Other than this, the on-paper specifications of ROG Phone 5 Ultimate include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2448x1080 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It runs an Android 11 based ROG UI out-of-the-box. Optics include a 64-megapixel wide-angle lens as primary, another 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there is a 24-megapixel selfie shooter.

There is dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type-C 3.1 on the side, a USB Type-C 2.0 at the bottom, and an accessory connector. The phone is backed by a 6000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging and 10W reverse charging.