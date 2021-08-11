Asus ROG Phone 5s specifications leaked, may use Snapdragon 888 Plus chip with 18GB of RAM

Asus ROG Phone 5 arrived earlier this year, and so now, the company is continuing the tradition and preparing for the ROG Phone 5s. The ROG Phone 5s will be the successor to the ROG Phone 3s that the company launched in the second half of last year. It came with a slightly better chip than the ROG Phone 3 had. Similarly, according to a new rumour, the ROG Phone 5s will bring a better chipset, which is the Snapdragon 888 Plus. There will also be an 18GB RAM version of the phone.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared on Twitter what looks like a snapshot of a listing on a shopping website. The screenshot shows the ROG Phone 5s will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, which is a slightly better version of the Snapdragon 888 that powers the ROG Phone 5. This means the ROG Phone 5s will be a bit better in terms of performance, and would largely target those who need the latest and greatest on their phone. The Snapdragon 888 Plus is not a big upgrade, which means there will be very less noticeable differences between the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5.

Other leaked specifications include a 144Hz OLED display, which is also what the ROG Phone 5 comes with. Asus has stayed away from things like punch-holes and notches for its ROG Phone and I believe it will continue to do that with this upcoming ROG Phone 5s. There might be a 6000mAh battery on the ROG Phone 5s, much like the ROG Phone 5. This battery would support 65W fast charging, according to Sharma. The ROG Phone 5s is likely to come in two RAM and memory configurations: 16GB+256GB and 18GB+512GB.

Since Asus launched the ROG Phone 3s only in a select few markets, the ROG Phone 5s is also not likely to make it to all those markets where the regular ROG Phone 5 is selling right now. For example, India. Asus never brought the ROG Phone 3s to India and it is also going to be true for the ROG Phone 5s. Whatever markets Asus is likely eyeing for the ROG Phone 5s will get the phone later this month. According to the speculation, Asus may launch this ROG Phone 5 successor on August 18.

The Asus ROG Phone 5 comes with a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone has a 6000mAh battery with 65W fast charging. On the back, it has a 64-megapixel triple camera system, while for selfies, the phone has a 24-megapixel camera.