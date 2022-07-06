Asus ROG Phone 6, 6 Pro gaming phones with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset launched in India

Asus has refreshed its premium ROG portfolio with two new smartphones - Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. Both phones are more or less identical and draw power from Qualcomm's most powerful (yet) Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, but with differences in the RAM configuration. The Pro model also has a secondary display panel on the back, which customers can customise to enhance its overall look.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and Phone 6 Pro price in India

Both smartphones come in a single storage variant, unlike the previous-gen ROG Phone 5 series.

The regular Asus ROG Phone 6 is priced at Rs 71,999 for the lone 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the ROG 6 Pro's only 18GB RAM and 512GB storage model costs Rs 89,999.

The sale details of both phones for the Indian market remain unclear, though we can expect more details very soon. Customers will be able to choose between the Phantom Black and Storm White colour options of ROG Phone 6. The Pro model gets a Storm White white finish.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have more or less similar specifications with minor tweaks. The duo get a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. Although many mobile games aren't optimised for such a high refresh rate, customers can still enjoy a smooth viewing experience while gaming. The displays are protected by Corning's Victus Gorilla Glass.

Additionally, the ROG Phone 6 Pro model gets a small display on the back to enhance its gamer appearance.

Under the hood, we get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with LPDDR5 RAM tech and UFS 3.1 storage. In terms of optics, the Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro both include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the duo get a 12-megapixel camera.

Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. We also get two USB-C ports, as the secondary port can be used to attach cooling accessories. Accessories include AeroActive Cooler -an integrated Thermoelectric AI Cooling System. There's also a ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad.

Lastly, similar to older ROG phones, the new-gen Asus ROG Phone 6 series comes with ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 6 to offer a gamepad-like experience on the smartphone.



