Asus ROG Phone 6 is set to arrive in market soon: Here is what we know about upcoming gaming phone

Gamers can rejoice as Asus is all set to launch a successor to one of its most powerful gaming phones. The Asus ROG Phone 6, which will succeed the ROG Phone 5, will hit the markets soon. ROG Phone 6 will draw its power from the flagship processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The Asus ROG Phone 6 will join the list of premium devices like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Ultra, Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to be launched in the market on July 5. It will be the first on the long list of flagship phones to hit the market. Here is what we know so far about the upcoming gaming phone.

— As far as the design is concerned, the ROG Phone 6 is also expected to feature the same rugged as its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5. The renders showed that the phone would have a secondary display and the compartment of that would be separate from the camera module. The rear panel of the phone will also feature the ROG logo. The leaked image of the phone was sourced from TENAA.

— Asus has not officially revealed the specifications of the upcoming smartphone but the phone has surfaced on various certification websites like Geekbench, 3C and TENAA. Various leaks suggest that the phone will be launched in two different models, including the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, which are expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

— The Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to feature a large 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and high refresh rate of 165Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel camera.

— The Asus ROG Phone 6 will house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone is also expected to sport two USB Type-C charging ports to charge the phone.