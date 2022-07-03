Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro set to launch in India on July 5

Asus is all set to launch its next gaming phone in India. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series, which will succeed the ROG Phone 5, will be launched in India on July 5. The company announced that the ROG Phone 6 series will be unveiled in India along with Taipei, Berlin, and New York. Asus will host the event virtually and the event will be live-streamed on YouTube starting at 5:20PM.

Announcing the launch of Asus ROG Phone 6 on Twitter, the company wrote, "Experience a whole new definition of outwardly performance & speed with the world's 1st gaming phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.Coming soon." The ROG Phone 6 will draw its power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is Qualcomm's flagship processor. The Asus ROG Phone 6 will join the list of premium devices like the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, OnePlus 10 Ultra, Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Asus ROG Phone 6 will be the first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to arrive in India. Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to feature a large 6.78-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and high refresh rate of 165Hz. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset coupled with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 64-megapixel camera.

In terms of battery, ROG Phone 6 will house a 6,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The phone is also expected to sport two USB Type-C charging ports to charge the phone

Asus has not experimented much with the design of the ROG Phone 6. As per leaks, the ROG Phone 6 is also expected to feature the same rugged design as its predecessor, the ROG Phone 5. The renders showed that the phone would have a secondary display and the compartment of that would be separate from the camera module. The rear panel of the phone will also feature the ROG logo. The leaked image of the phone was sourced from TENAA.