Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 with 12th gen Intel Core i9 CPU, RTX 3080Ti graphics launched in India

Asus has announced a new addition to its Republic of Gamers (ROG) series of laptops in India. The new Zephyrus M16 2022 comes as a successor to last year's model and features up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti graphics.

Asus says that the new Zephyrus M16 2022 features a thin and light design for easy portability, while also carrying the above-mentioned components for top-end performance. As with the entire ROG lineup, the new Zephyrus laptop is understandably meant to target gamers in the country.

Here is a look at everything that the new Asus laptop offers.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 price and availability

The new ROG Zephyrus M16 is already on sale in India through several online and offline channels. Vijay Sales, for instance, has confirmed the availability of the laptop to India Today Tech. Other listed retailers include Asus online store, Amazon, Flipkart as well as offline stores like Crome and Reliance store.

The ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 will retail at a starting price of Rs 1,79,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 2022 specifications

A look at the spec sheet shows that the ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with top-end components at its price. For instance, the device carries a nearly bezel-less design with a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio. This panel houses a QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms latency. Other features for an immersive display include ROG Nebula Display with Pantone validation, full-spectrum color accuracy, 100% DCI-P3, 500 nits of brightness, as well as Dolby Vision support.

Other than the CPU and GPU options mentioned above, the performance is taken care of by up to 32GB of DDR5 and 48GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory. There is up to 2TB of storage onboard as well as a MUX Switch for optimal gaming performance in high FPS games.

The laptop features a 90Wh battery that promises up to 10 hours of battery life. Connectivity is taken care of through Wi-Fi 6E, 2xUSB Type-C ports, 2xUSB Type-A ports, one HDMI 2.0 and one 3.5mm audio jack.

Other notable features include Dolby Atmos, two-way AI noise cancellation, a 3D mic array, an integrated webcam and an intelligent cooling system for heat dissipation.