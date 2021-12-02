Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop with Rs 30,000 discount is a deal you shouldn't miss

The Asus TUF Dash F15 laptop is available with a massive discount on Amazon. In our opinion, it's a steal deal if you want a gaming laptop with a large screen. The TUF Dash range from Asus is among the powerful laptops targeting gamers.

Launched in India earlier this year, the Asus TUF Dash F15 gaming laptop starts at Rs 139,999. Though, Amazon is offering a massive Rs 30,000 flat discount on the gaming laptop. Interested users can get their hands on it as low as Rs 109,990.

While the Amazon listing claims an even bigger flat discount of almost Rs 40,000 on the Asus TUF Dash F15, which considers the MRP of Rs 149,990.

We reviewed the Asus TUF Dash F15 and found it to be an excellent gaming machine with a compact design. The three biggest things we loved about the laptop was its gorgeous gaming-centric design, buttery smooth performance, and decent battery life. However, the package has some issues, like Asus TUF Dash F15 misses out on a webcam, so if you're someone who is required to attend video calls, then consider up to Rs 3,000 more for a third-party webcam purchase.

Asus TUF Dash F15 is available in India in Eclipse Grey and Moonlight White colours. As one would expect from a TUF Dash laptop, Asus offers decent under the hood power, including an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H processor with up to 32GB RAM support. For gaming enthusiasts, the laptop ships with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. For storage, the laptop packs up to 1TB of SSD storage.

The laptop ships with an excellent 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and claims to offer a response time of 3ms. It also packs a cooling system for handling gaming. The laptop ships with a 76Whr battery which the brand claims can offer up to 16 hours of usage. The laptop offers Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4 port, and a Blue backlit keyboard.