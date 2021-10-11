Asus VivoBook K15 OLED review in five points: Best laptop under Rs 50,000?

The VivoBook K15 OLED from Asus is the most affordable laptop right now from the company that comes with an OLED display. But the new Asus laptop is more than just the display. At a starting price of Rs 46,990, the new VivoBook K15 OLED appeals to users across different age groups.

Asus already has a comprehensive range of laptop offerings in India, and the new VivoBook K15 OLED tries to add one more option for those who don't want to spend a lot for a decent package. We loved plenty of things about the VivoBook K15 OLED, and we have said that in as many words in our review, which you can read here. It delves into the performance and other key areas of the laptop. But this is also a long read. So, if you want some key takeaways from the VivoBook K15 OLED, it comes with a bright 15.6-inch OLED panel, comes in Intel as well as AMD chipset options, and offers enough connectivity ports.

Here's a quick recap of the VivoBook K15 OLED review in five points that will be handy for you if you are short on time.

Point 1: The display of the VivoBook K15 OLED is its biggest USP, and our tests during the review prove that it deserves all the appreciation. It is bright, offers a 100 per cent DCI-P3 Colour gamut, and packs an OLED panel that is better than LCDs usually seen on laptops in this range. The VivoBook K15 OLED offers the best multimedia consumption experience at under Rs 50,000 at the moment. It offers rich colours and deep blacks, which you can notice while viewing a higher-resolution video. The colour reproduction is on point and enhances any kind of content. The display has to be one of the biggest reasons anyone would pick the VivoBook K15 OLED over rivals. The 15.6-inch Full-HD display offers a 16:9 aspect ratio, 178-degree viewing angle and 600 nits of peak brightness. If you're looking to buy a new laptop for watching movies and shows, apart from your work, then the VivoBook K15 OLED is an excellent option for Rs 50,000.

Point 2: At 1.8 kilograms, the VivoBook K15 OLED is not the lightest laptop out there, but considering the massive 15.6-inch screen. The laptop feels decent to carry. It is built from aluminium alloy and plastic, which feels sturdy enough for everyday use. It has been launched in Indie Black, Silver, and Hearty gold colours. Much like other VivoBook laptops, the VivoBook K15 OLED also features a colour-blocked Enter key that stands out and looks unique. The full-size keyboard is excellent and offers a great typing experience. What else makes the VivoBook K15 OLED a good package is the abundant connectivity options. It comes with USB 3.2 Gen 1 and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader.

Point 3: The VivoBook K15 OLED laptop has been launched with Intel 11th Gen and AMD processor options. We reviewed the Intel Core i5-1135G7 model and can comfortably say that it can handle multitasking with ease. Right from casual gaming to light image editing in Photoshop can be handled without any hiccups. Yes, the K15 OLED cannot take high-graphics intensive titles, and that's fine because it is not a gaming-focused laptop. Asus has an entire line-up of ROG laptops for that purpose. It is a machine that can be your companion for both work and multimedia use. During the review, we didn't notice any fan noise from the K15 OLED laptop, and mostly, the machine remained like a silent operator, which is a good thing.

Point 4: The one thing that we didn't like about the VivoBook K15 OLED was its battery backup. It ships with a 42Wh battery that can last max for four hours during heavy usage. You can add another hour or so with medium use, but that's about it. Considering the laptop ships with a 15.6-inch OLED display, the battery is a big disappointment if you will have to work outdoors.

Point 5: The most crucial feature on laptops that has seen a lot of focus during the pandemic phase has been the webcam. Unfortunately, the VivoBook K15 OLED offers a webcam that provides average quality for video calls. With good lighting, the video calls are not as hazy as they became with fewer light sources around. We wish that Vivo would have bumped the webcam to HD quality on the VivoBook K15 OLED, which would have made it an excellent laptop for people with jobs where video calls are part of their daily routine.