Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED with 17.3-inch foldable display launched in India, costs over Rs 3 lakh

The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, which was first showcased at CES 2022 in January, has been formally launched in India. The new laptop comes with a 17.3-inch foldable OLED display that users can use as a large tablet or compact monitor. In its unfolded form, users get a 12.5-inch viewing area, while the remaining surface can double as an on-screen keyboard. The screen has two hinges to offer smooth folding feedback. The laptop also carries eye-catching features like Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby speakers, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED price in India

Asus is claiming that it is the world's first 17-inch foldable laptop. And what history teaches us, anything that's been done commercially for the first time isn't cheap.

The Zenbook 17-Fold with OLED display is available for Indian users online and offline for Rs 329,990. For the last few weeks, it was available to pre-book for Rs 2,84,290.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED specifications

Asus has clarified that the company co-created the display with BOE. The laptop uses proprietary foldable hinges, and it comes bundled with an ErgoSense Bluetooth Keyboard, which is just 5.5mm thin and weighs 300g. The keyboard magnetically sticks onto the screen when it is folded in a clamshell orientation. As mentioned, users can use the lower half of the display as a keyboard.

Unlike folding smartphones, the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED does not have a cover screen on the outside. However, the main display has everything you can ask for. The 17.3-inch display is TUV Rheinland-certified for reducing harmful blue light. It also gets Dolby Vision support and a 100 per cent DCI-P3 gamut. Asus says the screen offers 2560x1920 resolution in its unfolded form factor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. When folded, the display offers a 1920x1280 pixel resolution with a 3:2 ratio. The proprietary hinge is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles.

It draws power from a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7-1250U processor with 10 cores (two performance cores and eight efficiency cores). The laptop also includes 16GB 5200MHz LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Connectivity options include two Thunderbolt 4 ports each touted to offer 4K display output and 40 GB/s data transfer speeds. The Type-C ports support up to 65W of fast charging and can be topped up using any USB PD charger. There's a 3.5mm audio jack, but no USB-A port.

Other key features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 75WHr battery, a 5-megapixel camera with IR, and Cortana and Alexa voice assistant support.