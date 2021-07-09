Asus Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip to launch soon in India, confirms new teaser

Asus will finally bring its Zenfone 8 series to India soon. The company has confirmed the upcoming launch through a teaser page on its official website. No specific launch date has yet been confirmed, though.

The Zenfone 8 and the Zenfone 8 Flip were introduced globally by Asus back on May 12. At the time, the Taiwanese tech major delayed its launch for India due to the second wave of Covid-19 that had hit the country.

It is now working towards the release of smartphones in the Indian market soon. Other than the teaser on its website, Asus India business head Dinesh Sharma has confirmed the same in a recent tweet.

In response to several queries on the smartphone, Sharma tweeted that the Asus team is working towards the launch of the Zenfone 8 series, and the launch date for the phones will be announced soon.

Other than the upcoming launch, the teaser website also lists some of the specifications and features of the smartphones. Not that these were a secret, the highlight is a reminder that these smartphones are very capable offerings in their respective segments. Here is a look at what the Zenfone 8 series smartphones are equipped with.

Asus Zenfone 8 specifications

Asus Zenfone 8 or Asus 8Z, as per an earlier listing for Google Play supported devices, comes as a flagship smartphone by the company in a compact form factor. It features a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a 120HZ refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that is paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It carries 6GB, 8GB or 16GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage and runs Android 11 out of the box.

Optics on the Zenfone 8 include a dual-camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There is also a 12-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 4000mAh battery that comes with 30W fast-charging support.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip specifications

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip or Asus 8Z Flip gets its name from the flip camera setup that it sports, as seen on the Zenfone 7 Pro. The device carries a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 1000nits peak brightness and a fingerprint sensor.

It is backed by a similar processor as the one seen on Zenfone 8 and gets 8GB or 12GB RAM with 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it comes with a 64-megapixel primary lens, 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The camera at the back can also be used for selfies, thanks to its "flip" capability.

The Zenfone 8 Flip comes with a larger 5000mAh battery that also supports 30W fast-charging.