Asus Zenfone 9 launch date confirmed: Specifications, features and everything else known so far

Asus Zenfone 9 launch date has been announced. The company will launch its new compact flagship smartphone globally on July 28. The official website does not confirm any details about the Asus Zenfone 9 India launch timeline.

Asus launched the Zenfone 8 as the Asus 8Z in India. However, it arrived in India many months post its global availability. We can expect the Asus Zenfone 9 to debut in India as the Asus 9Z but the launch timeline is unknown.

Some key details of the Asus smartphone have leaked in the past. An alleged promo video revealed the Asus Zenfone 9 design and specifications ahead of its official launch. According to the leaked video, the Zenfone 9 will sport a 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. It will have a Full HD+ resolution and a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera.

The phone will come with a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabiliser for the rear camera. The Zenfone 9 camera setup features a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The second sensor could be an ultrawide shooter but the details are unknown.

Under the hood, the phone will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will pack a 4300 mAh battery as well. The fast-charging details of the Asus flagship smartphone remain unknown.

The Zenfone 9, despite its compact form factor, will have a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is rare to see in upper mid-range and premium smartphones these days. It will also come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Zenfone 9 will launch in four colours - Red, White, Blue and Black.