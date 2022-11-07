Australian professor was tweeting jokes in Bhojpuri, then he was suspended by Twitter

Immediately after buying Twitter, Elon Musk said: "Comedy is now legal on Twitter." A few days after Musk entered the Twitter HQ carrying a toilet sink, Twitter is now going after accounts that are parodying its new owner and CEO. There are tens of accounts that been suspended in the last few days, all because they "impersonated" Elon Musk and parodied the snap decisions that he has taken since getting the formal control of Twitter. One of these accounts was operated by Ian Woolford, a Hindi professor in Australia and fairly familiar to Indian Twitter users. Woolford saw his Twitter account suspended after he "posed" as Elon Musk on Twitter and lampooned him with jokes in Hindi and Bhojpuri.

Woolford, like others, too was criticising Elon Musk's plan to charge $8 for verification badge on Twitter. Woolford's account was verified and was followed by over 94000 people, most of them Indians. Woolford, who is an American Australian Hindi professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, often tweeted in Hindi.

Woolford's account got into the crosshairs of new Twitter team when he changed his account's display name to Elon Musk -- but the real account name remained the same -- and changed his Twitter profile picture to Musk's current profile photo. After replicating the profile of Musk, the professor shared some of the sarcastic tweets, Hindi film dialogues, and Bhojpuri songs. This caused a lot of stir on the platform and his tweets went viral.

Notably, Ian Woolford is not the only one who decided to use their verified Twitter handle to mock Elon Musk. Actor Richard Sommer, former pro footballer Chris Kluwe, cartoonist Jeph Jacques, journalist Christopher Hooks, comedian Kathy Griffin, author Manu Saadia, and others did something similar. And the result was also similar. They all got suspended.

Following all this, the accounts of these people got suspended. Probably due to all of his parodying going around, Elon Musk on Monday announced on Twitter that "going forward, if any Twitter handles engages in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended."

He also stated that the platform had previously issued a warning before the suspension. But now that Twitter is rolling out verification on the basis of $8 payment, Musk said there would be no warning anymore. "This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark," he said.

Digital activist Parker Higgins has shared some screenshots, showing what happens when a user tries to create fake accounts in other people's name. Verified users will get a warning, and their accounts will get locked for violating the rules of the platform. To unlock, one will be required to make changes to their profile.