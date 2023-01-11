Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai launches Ioniq 5, check price, features and other details

Almost two weeks after showcasing it, Hyundai has finally launched its iONIQ 5 in India, priced at INR 44.95 Lakh.

The Ioniq 5 all-electric crossover was launched at the Auto Expo in New Delhi by brand ambassador Shahrukh Khan.



The bookings for Ioniq 5 were already open for Rs 1 lakh since December 21, 2022. The price is applicable for the first 500 customers of the car.

Look & Design

The retro-futuristic look of the Ioniq 5 features next-generation design elements all-LED headlamps and a pixelated theme for the LED tail lamps. The Ioniq 5 gets sharp lines, highly raked windscreens and flat surfaces, which give it an SUV-like stance.

It also includes 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels with a turbine-like design

The cabin of the car gets dual 12.3-inch full-TFT screens – one each for the instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system and a head-up display with augmented reality functions.



It also comed with a few other premium features like a full suite of ADAS and vehicle-to-load function, the latter of which can be used to charge external electrical appliances with a power output of 3.6 kW.

Using the aforementioned feature, Hyundai had showcased a lightshow at the Gateway of India in Mumbai last month.

The car is powered by a motor that produces 217 bhp of power and 350 NM of torque, is accompanied by a 72.6 kWh lithium-ion battery.

It is capable of supporting 800V fast charging, with which it can charge from 10-80 per cent in 18 minutes.