Avoid doing these 5 things or WhatsApp will ban your account

WhatsApp has always been on the radar when it comes to questions about users' security and safety. The Meta-owned messaging platform often gets targeted by scammers and hackers and even spreads fake news. To control malicious activities, WhatsApp frequently releases security updates and privacy services. The instant-messaging app deploys a combination of security measures and spam detection technology to keep users safe from scammers and other suspicious accounts

When a WhatsApp account user gets involved in spam, scams or violates the Terms of Service by the platform, the company blocks and bans the user number. According to WhatsApp's monthly user safety report, over 2.3 million Indian accounts were banned in the month of August.

But sometimes, accounts get banned by mistake or if users unknowingly do something which is against the privacy policy. So it is always suggested to be careful while sending messages and media on WhatsApp. WhatsApp has also laid down some important tips which will prevent user accounts from getting banned.

If by chance your account gets banned on WhatsApp you can reach out to them via email or request a review. WhatsApp will send you a mail and notification if your account gets banned.