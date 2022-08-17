Baby Jesus's statue in US Museum looks identical to Mark Zuckerberg, ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey reacts

A statue of an infant Jesus Christ from a museum in the United States has sent the Internet into a frenzy. The picture shows Mother Mary's sculpture holding baby Jesus in her arms.The reason why the picture went viral on social media is that the baby Jesus in the picture looks identical to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. It even forced former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to react.

A user shared the image of baby Jesus and Mother Mary from the LA Museum of Art and wrote, "This baby Jesus sculpture at the LA Museum of Art looks like Mark Zuckerberg." Dorsey re-shared the picture on his Twitter account and captioned it, "Meta". Perhaps that is the only word that must have come to his mind when he first saw the picture.

While the internet could not keep calm about the uncanny resemblance, some users were unhappy by the way the statue was made. "Sad to see this in the name of art. It is insulting to see something this holy made fun of. His privates are on display. Some limits are not to be broken, period! A naked baby online is a crime, but a sculpture of this important person's naked is ok?, a user wrote.

Baby Jesus is reportedly made of polychrome wood. It is a small replica of Quito's Virgin of Mercy or Pilgrim of Quito. The LA Museum of Art acquired the statuette earlier this year, and it is being displayed for the first time in "Archive of the World: Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 15001800."

The picture definitely kicked a meme fest on Twitter, with one user commenting that Zuckerberg's sole can never be like Christ because he sells people's data to enrich himself. "Mark Zuckerberg sold our data to enrich himself. Mark Zuckerberg may look like the infant Jesus Sculpture, but his soul is definitely not Christ-like."

