Bad news for OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7T users, it is time to buy a new smartphone

OnePlus is ending support for software updates for two of its most popular lineups – the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7T. The company has confirmed the development of its community website. As per the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, the OxygenOS 12 MP3 build is the final update for both OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series. The company has pushed two Android OS upgrades and one year of security updates to the OnePlus 7 and 7T lineup of smartphones.

The OnePlus 7 series was launched in May 2019 with OxygenOS 9, while the OnePlus 7T series was launched running OxygenOS 10 out-of-the-box. The decision to discontinue updates for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series was revealed via an update on a community forum by the firm. "According to the maintenance schedule, MP3 will be the last build for OnePlus 7/7 Pro, thank you all for your help and attention to OnePlus," the company noted in the post.

The smartphone manufacturer recently introduced a new software update policy for upcoming flagship smartphones starting in 2023. OnePlus stated that some of its yet-to-be-announced flagship devices will receive major Android updates for four years and security updates for five years. To recall, last year, OnePlus announced that all its devices launched after the OnePlus 8 series would receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates.

OnePlus 11 launching in India

OnePlus is currently gearing up to unveil the OnePlus 11 in India. The OnePlus 11 is already official in China and it comes with Android 13 OS right out-of-the-box. The Indian model of the OnePlus 11 is also expected to launch with Android 13-based OxygenOS custom skin out-of-the-box.

OnePlus 11 is all set to launch in India on February 7 and the specs of the Indian model are expected to be more or less the same as the Chinese variant. This clearly suggests that the OnePlus 11 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 11 comes packed with a 6.7-inch QHD+ E4 OLED LTPO 3.0 display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. It includes triple cameras on the rear panel, consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 camera with OIS + a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 2x telephoto camera. On the front, the phone includes a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Now, in China, the OnePlus 11 has been launched at a starting price of RMB 3999, which roughly translates to Rs 48,000, for the base 12GB + 256GB model. The Indian price of the OnePlus 11 has not been confirmed yet but rumours and leaks suggest that it will be somewhere between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000.