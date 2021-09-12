Battlefield Mobile to be available in beta for Android users this fall

Electronic Arts (EA), the company behind popular video game titles like Fifa, Need for Speed, Sims, Battlefield, Medal of Honour, etc. EA has been working on a standalone mobile version of its popular Battlefield games it plans to release sometime in 2022. This week, the publisher shared new details on the upcoming title.

EA plans to begin beta testing Battlefield Mobile this fall with "a series of smaller playtests" involving players in Indonesia and the Philippines who own Android devices. "As we continue with testing, we'll expand the size of these tests, add new regions," the company said over on its community website.

EA says there will be a limited number of slots available for those who want to beta test the mobile game, meaning you won't necessarily be given access even if you pre-register.

Battlefield Mobile will come from DICE and Industrial Toys. The developer promised an entirely new Battlefield game built from the ground up that will be playable on smartphones and tablets. Players can expect a "fully-fledged, skill-based experience," EA said back in April with the title's initial announcement.

According to the Battlefield Mobile page in Google PlayStore, "It boasts "your favourite FPS combat, superior team play, and genre-defining destruction." As mentioned on the website, Battlefield veterans will both find new maps and modes in the game. Further, players will be able to create an array of "game-changing gadgets and authentic weapons."

However, to begin, the Battlefield Mobile beta will only feature the Grand Bazaar map and the solo conquest game mode. EA confirmed that more information about maps and game modes will be shared closer to the full launch, which is still unknown. They did confirm that cross-play will not be available as Battlefield Mobile is being "built specifically for mobile."

If you are wondering if Battlefield Mobile would feature cross-play across console and PC versions, the answer is no. Since the game is built for mobile, it will not support cross-play with its console and PC counterparts.

The beta Android test is by invite only and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The game will require an Internet connection and will be free to play with in-game purchases for Battle Passes and cosmetics. The beta will require devices to run at least Android 7, with EA noting that the game is being optimised to run well on various devices.