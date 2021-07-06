Battlegrounds Mobile crosses 1 crore in Play Store downloads, PUBG Mobile data migration deadline extended

Battlegrounds Mobile India has crossed 1 crore in downloads on Google Play Store, an achievement that will bolster Krafton's confidence in its battle royale game in the Indian market. BGMI, as it is conveniently called, was released officially on Android on July 2, days after Krafton kicked off the early access programme on June 17 for the game. Krafton is indeed celebrating the new milestone, but the memory of the data-sharing fiasco has not quite faded. The company has limited the Battlegrounds Mobile India account migration feature for now.

Krafton recently announced Battlegrounds Mobile India touched 40 million in pre-registrations, and that 20 million players participated in the early access programme for the game. And talking about installations on Google Play Store, Krafton is celebrating 1crore (10 million) downloads, wherein it is rewarding players with the "Constable Set". These are good numbers, especially for the company that has seen its fair share of troubles in India over the launch of PUBG Mobile. Last year's ban was unfortunate for the company and it did everything to assuage the concerns of the Indian government to bring the game back. The Battlegrounds Mobile India's arrival follows several high-level discussions between the company and the government.

Android users can download and play the game anytime, without needing hacks such as a VPN. However, Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS is still under development, according to Krafton. There is no particular date when the battle royale game is coming out, but whenever it does, there is going to be a testing programme first, if we go by what the company has mentioned in the FAQ section of its BGMI website.

Separately, if you wish to migrate your data from PUBG Mobile Global version to Battlegrounds Mobile India, you can do so latest by July 9. The original deadline for data migration is December 31 this year. However, because of the China data-sharing incident, Krafton is taking some additional steps, and that involves a temporary suspension of the data migration service. This means that you have until July 9 to migrate your data because Krafton will suspend the service after that. Although this service will come back later, it is better to transfer your data on time. Krafton previously said that the data migration service will be suspended on July 6, but it has extended it by three more days.

You can read about data migration from PUBG Mobile Global to Battlegrounds Mobile India in our step-by-step guide. If you want to leave early access and switch to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India version, you can do so by following this guide.