Battlegrounds Mobile India gets new characters, maps inspired by Netflix's Arcane

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting the Arcane treatment following its release. Krafton, the developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India, has announced a partnership with Riot Games, developer of League of Legends, to bring characters, in-app items, and map locations from Arcane - on which Netflix's new TV series is based. Players will see Mirror World, where the magic of Runeterra prevails.

You get to become one of Arcane's lead characters - Vi, Jynx, Jayce, or Caitlyn - once you are inside the Mirror World. Your powers, abilities, and weapons will be chosen according to your character, and each set has its own benefits. If you decide to change your character, you can do so by getting to the Transform Device available on the island. All new characters, items, and locations will be available on the Erangel map after you install update 1.7 of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Just like the four lead characters, Arcane's monsters have, too, made their way to Battlegrounds Mobile India. You get to kill them and the moment these monsters vanish, they drop Hextech crystals that you can use to buy special stock from the Dynahex Supply shop. These crystals can also be found scattered across the map, so you are not going to face many problems here.

Krafton also listed some additional features coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India with update 1.7. There will be a piggyback function available that will let players carry their knocked-out teammates, survivor number notification to let players know the number of survivors in a player zone, and grenade indicators in the battle royale game now.

"In each game update, BGMI provides new, interesting, and engaging content to its players, through partnerships with key entertainment properties in movies and gaming as well as collaborations with musicians, celebrities, and more", Krafton said in a press statement. "This is the first partnership between BGMI and Riot Games and will also bring new game areas and gameplay modes inspired by Arcane to the world of BGMI."

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is similar to PUBG Mobile, the Arcane-inspired characters, maps, and items will also be available on the latter. All the new content is coming within November. However, a specific date is not available.