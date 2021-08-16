Battlegrounds Mobile India hits 50 million downloads, Krafton thanks players with exclusive rewards

Battlegrounds Mobile India has reached a new milestone in its debut journey. Krafton announced Monday that the PUBG Mobile India avatar has now hit 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Battlegrounds Mobile India managed to achieve this in a little over a month's time since the launch, which took place on July 2. As a thank you gesture, Krafton will reward each player of Battlegrounds Mobile India with the Galaxy Messenger Set permanent outfit, along with other rewards. And while Android players are already celebrating new rewards, iOS players should hear from Krafton soon about Battlegrounds Mobile India's release on the iPhone.

"We extend our warm wishes to our Indian fans on the occasion of Independence Day. We are delighted to be a part of this celebration, made even sweeter with Battlegrounds Mobile India hitting 50M downloads on Play Store in just over a month! I am looking forward to an equally strong response to our first esports tournament starting next month," said Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.

Besides the rewards, which primarily includes the Galaxy Messenger Set permanent outfit for all players, Krafton is reassuring that the iOS version of the game is set to be released soon. Krafton said it will be making "announcements on the iOS version of the game very soon on BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA social media channels."

Krafton recently kicked off the Independence Day Mahotsav for Battlegrounds Mobile India players, which the company deems is one of its many efforts towards Indian players. Last year, at the time of announcing PUBG Mobile's Indian version, Krafton promised to hold exclusive tournaments and events for the Indian audience. Celebrating India's Independence Day happens to be one of them, designed especially for Indian players.

The journey of PUBG Mobile in India has been quite eventful. The latest chapter includes the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series tournament, which has garnered 540,000 registrations to date since the registrations began, representing the huge demand for the game among Indian players who were left high and dry after last year's ban. Krafton said the stream schedule of the tournament will be announced after the registrations close. The prize pool for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series is Rs 10 crore, making it one of the biggest esports tournaments held in India.

Besides, Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new season. The Royale Pass Month 2 was launched last week. The next RPM rank "will remain at 50 while adding in a higher number of rewards for each tier", while the challenge missions will last only for a month, according to Krafton.