Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release may happen soon, Krafton drops a hint

Battlegrounds Mobile India is already a big name in India's mobile gaming segment. It has been only around two months since the launch, but Krafton has managed to recreate the magic that PUBG Mobile has had in India for years. But while it is just another reason to celebrate for Android users, people with iPhones have not been as lucky. Krafton has mostly been silent about when the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India will arrive, but a new Instagram post may have dropped a hint.

In a new post, Battlegrounds Mobile India's Instagram page announced the 50M download reward for players. These rewards will be given to all players once Battlegrounds Mobile India hits 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store. Now, since only Android players can play the game, it is natural to think that the rewards would be coming to just them. Krafton has issued a clarification with regards to this confusion, saying, "We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS."

The operative part here is "regardless of their OS", which means Krafton may have a plan to introduce the iOS version of Battlegrounds Mobile India soon. And if that is not enough evidence, there is an apple emoji at the end of the sentence. That emoji clearly points at the imminent BGMI version for the iPhone and most likely the iPad. But, at face value, it is just a teaser and nothing else.

Krafton has not said anything about the date when the Battlegrounds Mobile India game will become available for the iPhone. Ideally, it should have already become available by now, because the Android version was launched last month. This was an official launch, but in reality, Battlegrounds Mobile India has been available on Android since June, which is also when Krafton said that it was working on the iOS version of the game.

The rewards that Battlegrounds Mobile India mentioned in the Instagram post include three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap items, three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap items, and a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set. But to get each of them, players will have to reach three milestones. The first reward is for when players hit 48 million downloads, the second one when they reach 49 million, while the last one is for when there are 50 million downloads of the game. All these rewards will be available in the in-game event centre. Battlegrounds Mobile India currently stands at 46 million downloads on the Google Play Store.