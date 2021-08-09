Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS release teased, here is what iPhone users should expect

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting the iOS version very soon. Krafton has officially confirmed that its hit battle royale game is coming to the iPhone and iPad. It, however, has not given a launch date, and because the release date for the BGMI iOS is not available, the wait will continue. Notably, the Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version's announcement comes over a month after the official launch, which was for only Android users.

Krafton, the South Korean company that owns the PUBG and Battlegrounds IP, shared a poster that shows a big question mark. The tittle of the question mark is replaced by an Apple, and it is a big confirmation from the company that last month said it was working on the iPhone counterpart of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Back then, the company also added that making the iOS version was not as easy as building the Android app. Over and above the complexities that Krafton hinted at, there is also a stricter payment channel on the iPhone that may have caused the company this delay.

Apart from this confirmation and a hint that the Instagram page of Battlegrounds Mobile India had previously dropped, Krafton's head of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Woyool Lim, told IANS that the company is working towards bringing Battlegrounds Mobile India to iOS as soon as possible. "We will soon make announcements on our social media handles to keep our fans updated," said Lim.

Krafton's previous teaser subtly left an Apple emoji in an announcement about the upcoming rewards in the game. Its message was that every player would be eligible for these upcoming rewards regardless of the operating system they use, which clearly meant both Android and iOS users would get rewards. The rewards that Battlegrounds Mobile India mentioned in the Instagram post include three Supply Coupon Crate Scrap items, three Classic Coupon Crate Scrap items, and a Permanent Galaxy Messenger Set. But to get each of them, players will have to reach three milestones. The first reward is for when players hit 48 million downloads, the second one when they reach 49 million, while the last one is for when there are 50 million downloads of the game. All these rewards will be available in the in-game event centre. Battlegrounds Mobile India currently stands at 46 million downloads on the Google Play Store.