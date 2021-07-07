Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party to start on Thursday, brings Rs 6 lakh prize pool

Battlegrounds Mobile India has announced a launch party event to be held from July 8 to July 9. The event will mark the return of the game in India, after the ban of its original form PUBG Mobile last year.

A new teaser video on YouTube gives out more details on the event. Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party will bring together 18 professional teams, each led by a veteran of PUBG Mobile. The teams will fight it out within the newly launched version for a total prize pool of Rs 6 lakh.

For those unaware, Battlegrounds Mobile India is the revised form of PUBG Mobile, after the original game got banned in India in September last year. Krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile, has now tweaked the battle royale action game specifically for India and reintroduced it in the country as Battlegrounds Mobile India.

The core gameplay, hence, remains the same, as do the graphics, game controls, UI and much else. Among the various game modes that players can choose from, the battle royale or the Classic mode is the most enjoyed among the game's fan base.

It is also the most comprehensive experience within the game. Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party Event will thus see the 18 teams compete within the Classic mode in the game.

Among the few details around the event shared so far, it is known that it will feature some of the ace gamers in the country including Dynamo, Mortal, K18, and Godnixon. All the matches within the game will be streamed on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official Facebook and YouTube channel.

As for the fixtures and schedule, nothing has been announced as yet. Though we can expect the details to arrive shortly, so gamers will have time to catch their favourite match.

For those who wish to play, Battlegrounds Mobile India is only available for Android through the Google Play Store users as of now. The game has already received more than 10 million downloads in the country since its public availability earlier this month. As for when it would come to iOS users is yet unknown.