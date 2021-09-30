Battlegrounds Mobile India players can now buy UC from Codashop with extra bonus

Battlegrounds Mobile India players have got a new spot for fulfilling their UC-related needs. Krafton announced that it has partnered with Codashop to let players buy UC officially out of the in-game store. The Codashop will just need some details of your Battlegrounds Mobile India account and credit the UC you buy almost instantly. UC is short for Unknown Cash and it is ubiquitous in the game. You need it to buy cosmetics, outfits, and other in-game items to enhance your gaming experience.

Although UC has been available to buy from inside the game, the partnership with Codashop is just another way for you to buy UC. However, that is not the same for Krafton. With a third-party vendor for UC, Krafton is likely to dodge the fee that Google and Apple charge when you make in-app purchases. The cost of the UC will still be the same, but now Krafton will make more profit out of it.

What Krafton has devised here is smart, because unlike Epic's error, in which it introduced a payments system on the App Store without Apple's consent, Krafton is using a third party. Of course, the third party will have a share in the payments, but it is likely to be less than what Google and Apple ask for. Both Google and Apple demand a 30 per cent fee on every purchase made through the Google Play Store and the App Store, respectively.

Krafton has not said anything about the fee cut or the move to avoid it.

While buying the UC from inside the game is convenient, Krafton wants players to go for Codashop. For that, it is giving up to a 45 per cent bonus on UC purchases made through Codashop. Moreover, there is a cashback offer of up to Rs 750 when you use Paytm to make the purchase on Codashop. On the landing page of Codashop, you will see the icon of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Clicking on it will show you a page where you will need to enter the User ID and select the recharge value for the UC. You have all payment options here, including UPI, but choosing Paytm for payments will get you a cashback on the first five transactions of a minimum of Rs 99.

If you top-up before October 13, you will receive bonus UC as follows: