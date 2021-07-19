Battlegrounds Mobile India players can now register for first esports tournament with Rs 1 crore prize pool

Battlegrounds Mobile India's first esports tournament is kicking off next month and you can now register for it. Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will begin its first leg in India soon with a prize pool of Rs 1 crore, wherein the winner takes home Rs 50 lakh. Krafton has released a list of parameters that will make players eligible to participate in the tournament and it starts with registration. These are basic requirements, so you do not need to worry much.

The registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021's first tournament are now live on the esports website of the game, which you can find on the company website, as well as its social media accounts. The inaugural series will span three months, which means you will get to play several matches. However, only five stages are going to be the most important during the period. Before I tell you the eligibility criteria and the process for registration, let us quickly go through the format of the tournament.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Rounds

There will be five qualifier rounds, each narrowing down the number of teams until the total number of teams reaches 16 at the Semi Finals. The first round is called the In-Game Qualifiers and it will run between August 2 and August 8. Only 1024 teams will qualify after this round. Then comes the Online Qualifiers wherein 64 teams will qualify. It will run between August 17 and September 12. The third stage is the Quarter Finals that will run between September 16 and September 26 with 24 teams making it to the next round. The fourth round is called Semi Finals and will bring down the number of teams to 16. The final round is the Grand Finals where only champion teams will participate and the winner will be announced. This round will run between October 7 and October 10.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Eligibility

Now, let us talk about the eligibility criteria. To qualify for the first stage, which is the In-Game Qualifiers, players need to play at least 15 matches with the team members they appointed at the time of registration. Out of 15 matches, the scores of the top 10 matches will be considered. In case a tie happens, the jury will consider other parameters such as the number of finishes (kills), survival time, accuracy, and more. You have to keep in mind that only 1024 teams make it to the next round.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 registration process

You need to visit the esports website of Battlegrounds Mobile India. Then, click on the registration link. You will need to enter your BGMI account details, such as name, email address, and contact number. After you are done filling out the personal information form, you will be required to enter the details of your team. You can appoint four people who also need to register themselves for the tournament separately with the same team members. You can appoint an extra player as a substitute for an absentee player before a match. Now, tap on the Registration button, after which you will receive an email from Battlegrounds Mobile India.