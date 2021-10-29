Battlegrounds Mobile India players can now win Dune-themed rewards in EvoGround mode

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting the Dune treatment, Krafton has announced. The crossover would let players use Dune-themed rewards when they finish missions. Directed by Denis Villeneuve and starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Jason Momoa, Dune is the latest sci-fi movie based on the eponymous novel. Its partnership with Battlegrounds Mobile India not only makes it popular in India, where it was released on October 22, but it also lets BGMI players collect new rewards.

In a video teaser, Krafton announced that players will be able to collect Dune-themed rewards when they enter the EvoGround mode. If they play five times, players will be eligible for 50 Royale Pass (RP) points. Playing the EvoGround mode 10 times will get players the Dune-themed pan - valid for three days, while playing it for 20 times will reward them with the Dune-themed parachute (unlocked permanently). The Battlegrounds Mobile India Dune crossover will be available in the game till November 11.

The crossover is another one in the series to attract players. Krafton recently partnered with Godzilla vs. Kong movie for the Titans: Last Stand mode. This mode is live in the game until November 16 and lets players win collectables based on the movie. Players have to join Godzilla or Kong to fight the Mechagodzilla.

Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India also announced Diwali offers recently, where players will get extra UCs on standard bundles. The extra UCs will be available to players as follows:

The 300+ UC pack, priced at Rs 380, will get 25 extra UCs.

The 600+ UC pack, priced at Rs 750, will get 60 extra UCs.

The 1500+ UC pack, priced at Rs 1,900, will get an additional 300 UCs.

The 3000+ UC pack, worth Rs 3,800, will get 850 UCs extra.

The 6000+ UC pack, priced at Rs 7,500, will get 2,100 UCs extra.

You can buy UCs from inside the game by tapping on the UC icon on the top. Alternatively, you can visit the Codashop website to buy UCs for your account with the same offer.

Besides, there will be a lucky spin game that has rewards such as Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set, and Mecha Bruiser set. There are also Lucky Coins available in the game right now that players can redeem for playing Lucky Spins. The cost for Lucky Spins has also been dropped, so now one round will cost you only 10 UC instead of 80 UC.