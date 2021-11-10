Battlegrounds Mobile India players can qualify to fight PUBG Mobile players at 2022 Asian Games

If you are an avid player of Battlegrounds Mobile India, you can now qualify for the official esports category in the 2022 Asian Games slated to take place in China. Krafton has announced that BGMI players will be able to qualify for PUBG Mobile esports, which is one of the eight esports games in the event, allowing them to fight with global players. The 2022 Asian Games will be held between September 10 and September 25, so if you are thinking of participating, you have enough time to prepare.

The announcement bolsters Krafton's commitment to India's esports industry, which it promised to uplift last year while earmarking a sum of $100 million for the market. This year, the South Korean company made a total investment of $70 million in India's IT sector, which includes Indian esports company Nodwin Gaming, the game streaming platform Loco, and web novel platform Pratilipi. However, Krafton did not say anything about whether or not it will invest in training players for next year's Asian Games.

But players will be able to hone their skills through the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 tournament. The first tournament from Krafton, announced back in July, will allow players to qualify for five rounds by completing missions and the winners will be eligible for rewards from a prize pool of Rs 1 crore. The medalled esports event at the Asian Games is likely to be similar to the tournament but bigger.

There is no information on how Battlegrounds Mobile India players will be able to submit entries for the Asian Games slated for next year, but Krafton is likely to make relevant announcements in the coming days.

While this is good news for Battlegrounds Mobile India players, the game that they and PUBG Mobile players will have to play will be different. In a press release, Krafton confirmed that it will develop a new version of PUBG Mobile for the Asian Games using PUBG IP. "I hope that fans and players will be able to unite through a new version on PUBG Mobile, which we developed with PUBG IP specifically for the Asian Games," said PUBG Mobile strategic marketing development at Krafton, Minu Lee said.

It could be a decision based on the fact that there are three slightly different versions of PUBG Mobile right now. The one that is available globally is called PUBG Mobile, while the one that is accessible to users in China is called Game for Peace. Meanwhile, Indian players recently got Battlegrounds Mobile India as the desi version of PUBG Mobile after it was banned last year. A new version would allow players of all three versions to find a common ground and fight for the top spot at the esports event.