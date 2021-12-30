Battlegrounds Mobile India players experiencing login issues, here's what Krafton says

It seems that some Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are experiencing log-in issues. Several users have been getting "login failed" error messages in the game since yesterday. But, don't worry, Krafton has acknowledged the issue and is working on a fix.

It is worth noting that not all the Battlegrounds Mobile India users are affected by this issue and only a small group of players have complained about it on the game's social media page. Krafton hasn't yet revealed the cause of the issue and is yet to resolve the login error.

The developer has just confirmed in a blog post that it has noticed that some players have been facing this issue since 9:00PM on December 29. People are constantly getting a message, which says 'Server authentication error. Login failed." Several users posted screenshots of the failure to log in to the game on BGMI's latest post visible on Facebook page. Here's what Krafton said:

"We are continuously trying to find the cause of the issue, but taking time. We will promptly get back to you with a notice once the cause has been found or fixed. We are currently trying to fix the issue and will get back to you as soon as possible when fixed. We apologize for the inconvenience."

Besides, Battlegrounds Mobile India players were not only the ones that were having issues, popular battle royale game Fortnite also went down for more than five hours last night. A lot of players started experiencing a similar type of issue when the game's servers became unresponsive.

At around 5:20AM IST, the developer of the game announced that the game was back online. The Fortnite team on Twitter also reported that next week (or by next year) players will get details on "what we're doing to help you make up for lost time."