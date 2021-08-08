Battlegrounds Mobile India Players now receiving rewards but it is not for everyone, key details here

Battlegrounds Mobile India is giving rewards to players who faced issues with purchasing the Daily Special Bundle between July 13 and July 16. Developer Krafton shared the details for these rewards on the official website stating that the rewards have started appearing for players.

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched officially on July 2 and soon after received its first major content update. While the update brought a lot of new features to the game, it introduced some problems as well.

Several players were reporting issues with purchasing the Daily Special Bundle in the immensely popular Battlegrounds Mobile India. Now the game developers are offering rewards to players who faced these issues between July 13 and July 16.

Krafton, the developer behind PUB-G and Battlegrounds Mobile India shared the details for these rewards on the official website. It stated that the rewards have started appearing for players. The official statement by Krafton reads, "Dear BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA fans, We would like to provide you the rewards for those who experience the Daily Special Bundle purchase error we notified you previously on July 14."

The recipients of the reward according to Krafton are those "who were unable to claim the rewards upon purchasing Daily Special Bundle during July 13 ~ July 16."

Those who purchased less than 5 items will receive 3 items per purchase (8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver). While those players who purchased more than 5 items will receive the number of items purchased - 1 x (8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver) + 1 Fortune Pack. For example, if you purchased 5 items you will get 4 x 8 UC, 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 5 Silver) + 1 Fortune Pack.

The letter from Krafton further read, "We apologize once again for the inconvenience you have experienced, and we will strive to provide you with a more pleasant gaming environment."

Krafton announced the milestone in a post on Instagram that Battlegrounds Mobile India has 46 million downloads in India on Android. In addition to this, the South Korean company also revealed an event to help BGMI reach 50 million downloads. Officially known as the 50 Million Download Milestone Event.

Further Krafton has also stated that they are preparing to launch the iOS version of the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India game. "We are preparing for all Indian players to receive rewards regardless of their OS," reads one of the terms on Krafton's site, which clearly hints at an iOS version being launched soon.