Battlegrounds Mobile India to ban devices of players permanently who are caught cheating

Krafton, the developer of the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) game, has revealed that it will start banning devices used by gamers cheating in one of its popular battle royale games in India.

The device ban is applicable starting December 24 and the company in a blog post said, "To provide fair gameplay and eliminate the use of illegal programs, we would like to announce an additional punishment for cheaters. Up until now, sanctions were given only to the accounts, but now mobile devices will be banned as well, making fair gameplay far more effective."

The new policy update will make it much more difficult for cheaters to return to the game. Considering that when an account is banned, the offender can bypass it by creating additional accounts on the same device. However, a device ban will be much more difficult to bypass.

Krafton has focused on fair gameplay since the initial stage of the game, and it continues to strive for a better gaming experience. However, with the release of the 1.7 updates, the game has become a hub of hackers who use different IDs to log in to the game.

With a device getting banned, the device (based on the IP address of the network hardware or the device ID) could prevent the bad actor from playing on that device once again, even with a new, fresh account.

With device bans in place, the BGMI experience is now expected to have fewer cheaters. As the only way to get around the ban to play the game would be on a fresh account and a new smartphone, thus, losing all that you may have earned in the previous games.

Between December 13th, 2021, to December 19th, 2021, Krafton took a major decision and banned 99,583 players.

Previously, Krafton had banned over 25 lakh accounts and, also introduced a new anti-cheat mechanism. The hack detection system was able to detect and monitor hackers in real-time. Over 1 month, the company collected data for over 25 lakh users plus the new 1 lakh users, who were using illegal programs and hacks.

Krafton recently also confirmed that starting next month, BGMI will no longer support data transfers from PUBG Mobile. The developer has announced that the change will come into effect after December 31, whereby users will not be able to transfer data from PUBG Mobile to BGMI.