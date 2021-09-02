Battlegrounds Mobile India to stop PUBG Mobile data transfers via Facebook account later this month

Battlegrounds Mobile India will no longer allow you to transfer your PUBG Mobile data using your Facebook account. Krafton has released an update regarding the data transfer policy for the game, according to which transfers using Facebook accounts will be shut down after September 28. This will be the final nail in the coffin as Krafton wants Battlegrounds Mobile India entirely unlinked with PUBG Mobile. Krafton is also ending support for browser login for Facebook accounts inside the game after October 5.

Right after Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched, people who resorted to playing PUBG Mobile's global version were desperate to transfer their accounts. This was necessary for players because Krafton allowed them to transfer their progress, their rewards, and other accomplishments from the global version to the Indian version. It was equally necessary for Krafton because it wanted the user base for Battlegrounds Mobile India for its success. However, Krafton was later found sending data to servers in China within the data transfer process.

Krafton had to put out clarification about this mishap, followed by a software patch that stopped any data relay to Chinese servers. As a cautionary measure, Krafton also stopped data transfers a few days later. The last straw in the series of PUBG Mobile-related fiascos seems to be the Facebook-powered data transfer that Battlegrounds Mobile India users can go for until September 28. After that, players will not be able to import any data from PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik, which is the global edition of PUBG Mobile IP.

In addition to curbing data transfers with PUBG Mobile, Krafton is also limiting the Facebook sign-in method for Battlegrounds Mobile India. After October 5, players will no longer be able to use the embedded login feature to sign into the game using their Facebook account. They would necessarily need to have the Facebook app installed on their phone for login to work. This, according to the company, comes as a result of changes in Facebook's SDK policy.

The only other method to transfer data from PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik to Battlegrounds Mobile India is Twitter. Earlier this year, Krafton suspended data transfers because of the entire China server debacle. Moreover, transferring data through the Google Play account was never an option for Battlegrounds Mobile India. "In the case of Google Play Games account, Google no longer supports logins through an embedded browser. Since Battlegrounds Mobile India is a newly released game this year, data transfers will not be available through Google Play Games accounts," Krafton said.

Meanwhile, Krafton has opened pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India around two months after Battlegrounds Mobile India went official on the Google Play Store and less than a month after the iOS version went live.