Battlegrounds Mobile India to warn players against use of illegal programs, issues guidelines

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now putting out a warning when you open the app: if you are found using an illegal program, you may risk losing your account. In a new post, Krafton has detailed what will all contribute to illegal activity in the game. The check on such activities began on September 15 and will continue to be in place until Krafton decides to stop it. This is a reminder for Battlegrounds Mobile India players who are taking the help of apps that Krafton deems illegal.

"Measures will be taken as new types of illegal programs and activities have been identified recently," noted Krafton's latest blog post. There are certain criteria that, when followed, will result in an action against the player's account. For that, Krafton has put in place robust software, but it realises this software may sometimes make mistakes. For such cases, Krafton said that players do not need to worry.

"If the warning message pops up even if you have not used an illegal program, data that is judged to be an illegal program (data falsification, etc.) may have been detected through installing other apps without being aware of it. But do not be concerned too much, and please proceed with the Routine Repair in the login screen to convert the data back to normal."

The warnings for illegal use of a program will appear through pop-up messages in the game. You will have done an illegal activity if you have installed the app from an unofficial source if you have installed "illegal programs or untrusted auxiliary programs" on your phone, if you are using a rooted or jailbroken device, if you are using someone else's account, or when an abnormal data is detected.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will perform the Routine Repair function, in what could be the only way to restore your account and switch to playing the game legally. "Tap on the arrow at the bottom right corner of the lobby > SETTINGS > Basic > Tap Log Out at the bottom left corner > Tap Repair in the login screen > Check Routine Repair and OK," said Krafton. After the data becomes normal, you can log in to your account and play the game as usual. But if you do not go ahead with the Routine Repair checkup, the security system of Battlegrounds Mobile India will not let players log in.

Krafton may also ban the account for not complying with the guidelines and continuing with illegal activities in Battlegrounds Mobile India. So, if you are using an illegal program, now is the time to give that up.