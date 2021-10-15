Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6.5 announced, to bring Halloween, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, among other modes

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6.5 Update is arriving soon, Krafton has announced. The update, which does not have a release date yet, will bring a host of new modes that are already available on PUBG Mobile, in addition to improvements for players. Some of these modes are already available to some players, but the update will ensure that every player gets access. Krafton is rolling out the Virus Infection - Halloween, Payload 2.0, Vikendi, and Runic Power among other modes.

Krafton made the announcement through an Instagram post that reads: "The 1.6.5 Update is coming this October! Here's a preview for the update, don't miss out on all the fun and action!" There is also a video in the post that announces all the modes.

The Metro Royale: Reunion mode arrived in Battlegrounds Mobile India on September 28 and it lets players hoard treasures and items they found during the game to use as loot in the loadout inventory only if they reach the designated rendezvous point. These items will be ready to be fenced in exchange for your next run, or players can also sell these items on the black market to get Metro Cash, which they can use to buy special items. There are three maps in this mode and players will be able to unlock them according to their FAME level.

The next is Vikendi, which arrived on October 8. This map is snow-covered and stretches for 6km in each direction. The mode also brings snowmobiles and the G36C gun for players.

Then, you have Runic Power mode that begins October 15 in the game. There are three runes that players can choose from - Arctic, Flame, and Wind. Players can find runes on the spawn island and with each rune they get special skills for either offence or defence. When you acquire a skill, you have to give up runes. Battlegrounds Mobile India players get Survive till Dawn mode in the game and it begins on October 22. This mode will let players fight infected zombies in the Erangel map. Defeating zombies will get players rewards.

The last two modes are Payload 2.0 and Virus Infection - Halloween. Starting October 31, players can enter the Payload 2.0 mode to use more explosive weaponry, armed vehicles, and helicopters. Terrestrial vehicles have flamethrowers mounted, while players always have access to machine guns. The Payload 2.0 brings your fallen teammates back into the battle, so you can have the sweetest revenge. The Halloween mode, on the other hand, starts October 31 and has three rounds. You are either a zombie or a human, chosen by the game randomly. If you are a zombie, you will have to infect humans and if you are a human, you have to defend yourself. Either you win as either a zombie or a human or you lose.