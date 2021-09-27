Battlegrounds Mobile India's new logo revealed, Krafton bans 59,247 illegal accounts

Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting a new logo. Instead of the full name, the new logo calls the game BGMI, which is the go-to term for it and a lot more convenient to use. The new logo was unveiled through an Instagram post, in which the company also thanked the players for making the game reach one milestone after another. At the same time, Krafton also announced that it has banned close to 60,000 accounts for indulging in illegal practices in the game to gain victory.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India logo has three colours: saffron, white, and green. They represent India as the country's flag has all three colours. Krafton said, "BGMI is an emotion! We thank you for all the love." Many users appreciated Krafton's new logo for the game and a post thanking them. However, some users were miffed that Krafton is not announcing Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, which is supposed to be a lighter version of the game, much like PUBG Mobile Lite. Krafton previously said it has no plans to launch the Lite version.

But the new logo is not the only thing that shows how committed Krafton is to the Indian market. The South Korean company also announced that it banned 59,247 accounts between September 10 and September 16. It said that many users had reported there were "hackers" in the game and they were using illegal programmes and tools to kill players. These accounts have now been banned, according to Krafton. The banned accounts were found guilty in the daily scan that the game's security system and community monitoring system conduct.

"Battlegrounds Mobile India will strive to implement strong sanctions with the ultimate goal of eradicating the use of illegal programs in order to provide you a pleasant gaming environment," said Krafton in a statement.

Krafton recently began rolling out the 1.6 version update to Battlegrounds Mobile India for both Android and iOS players. The update brings the awaited "Flora Menace Mode", which creates sporadic barriers in the Classic map that aliens have occupied. Players will have to fight them and they can loot "Nacore" in this mode. The Nacore can be used to buy battle items in the game. This mode will be available in the Erangel map for now, but Krafton will introduce it to Sanhok and Livik maps soon. The 1.6 version update also brings the popular Zombie mode called "Survive Till Dawn". It will arrive later this month.