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“Be hungry like Samsung,” Agarwal wrote, describing the company’s performance as an example of how businesses can continue to grow and innovate.
Samsung’s record quarterly profit
Samsung Electronics estimated its operating profit at 107.4 trillion South Korean won, or approximately $80.2 billion, for the July-September quarter of 2026. This compares with 12.2 trillion won in the corresponding period last year, marking an almost ninefold increase.
The company’s estimated sales stood at 195 trillion won, representing a 126.6% year-on-year increase. The figures highlight the growing importance of semiconductor manufacturing as technology companies worldwide expand their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
Strong demand for advanced memory chips, which are essential for AI data centres and computing systems, has contributed to supply shortages across the industry and pushed up prices.
Samsung, the world’s largest memory-chip maker, has benefited from this demand. The company’s preliminary financial estimates also mark its fourth consecutive quarter of record performance.
Anil Agarwal highlights Samsung’s evolution
Reflecting on the company’s journey, Agarwal pointed out that Samsung’s growth differed from that of several US technology companies that began as technology-focused businesses.
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“Its story is very amazing,” he said, noting that Samsung started as a trading company before expanding into textiles and food processing. It subsequently entered consumer electronics, including air conditioners and mobile phones, before establishing itself as a major player in cutting-edge memory chips.
Agarwal also highlighted the company’s role in generating employment in South Korea and other countries, including India, and noted the significant participation of women in its workforce.
He described Samsung as an example of how businesses can remain dynamic and continue pursuing new opportunities despite achieving considerable success.
“Keep growing and innovating. Nothing is impossible,” he added.