READ THIS: Samsung Week 2026: Up to 24% off on Galaxy phones, 60% off on tablets, ₹25,000 cashback across products

“Be hungry like Samsung,” Agarwal wrote, describing the company’s performance as an example of how businesses can continue to grow and innovate.

Be hungry like Samsung. Samsung has just recorded a quarterly operating profit of USD 80 billion or almost Rs 8 lakh crore! Its annual profit may exceed the combined profits of all listed companies in India. Its story is very amazing. Unlike the US tech companies which were founded as tech companies, Samsung was founded as a trading company which moved into textiles and food processing. Much later, it moved to consumer electronics like ACs and mobile phones. And from there into cutting-edge memory chips. What an evolution. Companies like Samsung generate lakhs of jobs in Korea and other countries, including India. And women are a big part of the workforce. Samsung, which is owner-driven, has shown how companies must remain hungry and dynamic to do more even when they have achieved considerable success. Keep growing and innovating. Nothing is impossible. — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) October 12, 2026

Samsung’s record quarterly profit

Advertisement

Samsung Electronics estimated its operating profit at 107.4 trillion South Korean won, or approximately $80.2 billion, for the July-September quarter of 2026. This compares with 12.2 trillion won in the corresponding period last year, marking an almost ninefold increase.

The company’s estimated sales stood at 195 trillion won, representing a 126.6% year-on-year increase. The figures highlight the growing importance of semiconductor manufacturing as technology companies worldwide expand their artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

Strong demand for advanced memory chips, which are essential for AI data centres and computing systems, has contributed to supply shortages across the industry and pushed up prices.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory-chip maker, has benefited from this demand. The company’s preliminary financial estimates also mark its fourth consecutive quarter of record performance.

Advertisement

Anil Agarwal highlights Samsung’s evolution

Reflecting on the company’s journey, Agarwal pointed out that Samsung’s growth differed from that of several US technology companies that began as technology-focused businesses.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S27 series could get a price shake-up: Design and display details surface months ahead of launch

“Its story is very amazing,” he said, noting that Samsung started as a trading company before expanding into textiles and food processing. It subsequently entered consumer electronics, including air conditioners and mobile phones, before establishing itself as a major player in cutting-edge memory chips.

Agarwal also highlighted the company’s role in generating employment in South Korea and other countries, including India, and noted the significant participation of women in its workforce.

He described Samsung as an example of how businesses can remain dynamic and continue pursuing new opportunities despite achieving considerable success.

“Keep growing and innovating. Nothing is impossible,” he added.