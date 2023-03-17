Bengaluru-based startup gives employees a day to sleep on World Sleep Day

Wouldn't it be amazing if you got a day off from work just to sleep? Well, these are scenarios a normal worker can only imagine. However, a Bengaluru-based startup has turned a dream into reality by offering its employees a day to sleep on the occasion of World Sleep Day. In a now viral email, the company named Wakefit, which primarily deals with home decor products, asked its employees to take a day off just to sleep.

The company shared the screenshot of the email sent to employees and wrote, "In celebration of World Sleep Day, all Wakefit employees have been granted a day of rest on March 17th, 2023 - and with a long weekend to follow, it's the perfect chance to catch up on some much-needed rest and relaxation."

In the email, the company said that it is offering March 17 as an optional holiday for all its employees. The interested employees can get the leave like any other holiday through the HR portal. Read the complete email below:-

We are thrilled to announce that Wakefit will celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, the 17th of March, as an optional holiday for all its employees. As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day a festival, especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail this leave like any other holiday through the HR portal. The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022, and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?

Hoping to see you well rested on Monday, Cheers!

Human Resources

True to its name, the company makes sure that the employees are getting good rest. The startup had previously launched a new policy called "Right to Nap", which allowed the employees to take a power nap of 30 minutes during their work hours.

It is heartening to see how some companies are giving importance to the physical as well as mental health of employees. Most employees suffer from extreme burnout and often their sleep circle gets disturbed. This new initiative by Wakefit will motivate more workers to take cognisance of their employees' mental health.

