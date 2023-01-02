Bengaluru customer orders party items worth Rs 29,000 on Blinkit on new year's eve

A Blinkit (formerly Grofers) customer in Bengaluru placed the "biggest party" on the app on New Year's Eve 2022. According to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, the customer placed an order for Rs 28,962 where the top three items were "loads of chips, tonic water, and a

boAT speaker." Dhindsa also shared a series of tweets showing the app's traffic on December 31. Naturally, the bulk of orders were made between 6 PM and 9 PM, right before the new year celebrations.

Dhindsa also revealed that one in three orders in Delhi included soft drinks. Moreover, on December 31, customers heavily ordered chips, and at one point, 41 packets of chips were being added to carts on the app every second. Other heavily ordered items on December 31 on Blinkit, as revealed by the CEO, include lime (150,000+ nimboos), peanuts, soda water, ice cubes, and tonic water. The company claims it delivered 3X more orders on NYE 2022 than on NYE 2021, though the exact numbers remain unclear. Near midnight, the Blinkit CEO cheekily remarked that customers started heavily ordering packs of condoms.

Blinkit regained its position in the market following its acquisition by Zomato in June 2022. In India, it operates in 30 cities, and the app is famous for promising delivery of food items and other house essentials in just 11 minutes. Each month, the app expands its catalogue, and it recently started delivering boAt audio products. Blinkit also delivers Xiaomi air purifiers in select regions within minutes. Notably, Blinkit was a runner-up in Google Play's Best Everyday Essentials 2022 award list. Flipkart's Shopsy Shopping App won the best Best Everyday Essentials app on Play Store.

Meanwhile, Blinkit's sister app Zomato also saw massive traffic and activities on the app on December 31, 2022. Its CEO Deepinder Goyal wrote that the company delivered more orders than all orders delivered in the first three years combined. The app registered 45 per cent more orders YOY, but the exact numbers are unknown. Goyal also revealed that Zomato delivered 16,514 biryanis (roughly 15 tonnes) on NYE 2022.

Zomato's domestic rival Swiggy also shared some data and said it delivered 61,287 Domino's pizzas on December 31. Its Blinkit rival, Swiggy Instamart, delivered condoms in 2.5 minutes. Until 9 PM on NYE 2022, the company delivered "13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons, 14,890 sodas", Swiggy said in a tweet.