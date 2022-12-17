Bengaluru man orders groceries worth Rs 16 Lakh from Swiggy Instamart, another spends Rs 70,000 on burgers 

Swiggy has shared a comprehensive list of what Indians ordered the most on its app in 2022. As per the company, Biryani was the most ordered dish in 2022. Interestingly, Biryani topped the list of most ordered dishes in India in the past seven years. Swiggy also revealed that a man from Bengaluru ordered groceries worth Rs 16 Lakh from Swiggy Instamart—which is the highest by a single user.

They say there is no greater love than the love for food and that is exactly what Swiggy's recent report about its outrageous orders reveals. A man from Bengaluru placed a single order for Rs 75,378 during Diwali while another man from Pune ordered burgers and fries for his entire team with a bill value of Rs 71,229. Now that is the kind of team member you need, don't you? However, nothing matches the man from Bengaluru who ordered groceries for Rs 16 Lakh.

Swiggy Instamart with its quick delivery has made our lives easier. The app to an extent eliminates the need to step out of the house unless absolutely necessary, but it can sometimes make you order things that you don't need. This must have been the case with the man who spent a whopping Rs 16 lakh on groceries. Swiggy shares that the quickest order that Instamart delivered was in 1.03 minutes to a customer who was 50 meters away from the store. People ordered a lot of instant noodles and milk from Swiggy Instamart.

Swiggy also shared the complete list of the most ordered dishes in India this year. And considering how much we Indians love Chicken Biryani, it topped the list of most ordered dishes in India. Biryani was closely followed by Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani and Tandoori Chicken.

Apart from the tandoori and Mughlai cuisine, Swiggy revealed that Indian users also experimented a lot with food this year. Swiggy shared that users ordered a lot of Korean and Italian food this year.Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowl, Spicy Ramen, Sushi, Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) also feature in the most ordered list.



