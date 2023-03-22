Bengaluru startup looking for a chief meme expert, offering 1 lakh per month salary: details here

If you are great at making memes you could be earning up to Rs 1 lakh per month. A Bengaluru-based startup is offering an impressive compensation package for the position of 'Chief Meme Officer'. The startup, named StockGro, has posted the vacancy on LinkedIn and it has since then garnered a lot of attention. Not only this, anyone who refers the right candidate will also be rewarded and will be given a free iPad. It's a win-win situation, right?

Bangalore-based startup looking for Chief Meme Officer

The startup believes that Genz likes to learn about new things in the form of memes and thus, is looking to hire a meme expert. The right candidate, as per the startup, will be someone who can inform people about current events with a dash of humor in the form of memes, and also maintain the brand's tone and messaging style.

The job posting reads, "As the Chief Meme Officer, you'll be tasked with crafting content that not only make us laugh but also stays true to our brand's tone and message. It's a challenge to strike a balance between being hilarious and on-brand, but we're sure you're up for it, you finance-savvy ninja."

"The compensation for this position is Rs 1,00,000/- month. So, if you're ready to turn the finance world into a meme-filled wonderland, then we want you on our team.Come join us and bring your finance meme game to the next level," the post adds.

Startup giving free iPad to people who refer candidates

In addition to this, the fintech startup, in another post, mentioned that the person who refers the right candidate will be winning a free iPad. All that the person needs to do is tag their friends and fill out a form. If one of their friend gets hired, the person who referred them will get a free iPad.

"Is your friend crazy about memes? Refer them to us and you could win an iPad. Tag them in the comments and ask them to apply for the Chief Meme Officer position. If they are hired, you win a brand new iPad! The more friends you tag higher your chances of winning," the post reads.

Gone are the days when only a handful of positions existed in a company. These days, startups are experimenting with all sorts of things and are trying to look for ways their products and services will capture the attention of Gen Z.