Bengaluru techie bags a job at Google after trying for 10 years, says he applied every year but got rejected

Perseverance is the key to success and a techie from Bengaluru has proved it. Advin Netto who is a digital designer by profession, recently got hired by Google India. While this seems to be not that big of a deal, for Netto it actually took him a decade to get an offer letter from the tech giant.

Advin Roy Netto who now works with Google as UX designer applied for the job positions in the company for almost 10 years. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his graduation in Animation and Graphic Designing in 2007 and started his job as a web designer at the Sarigam luxury villa retreat in 2008. After working for 1 year and 3 months in his first job, he switched to Built.io as creative designer and even started to apply for digital designer positions at Google. But after working in seven companies and gaining an experience for almost 12 years he finally landed his dream job at Google.

He shared the news on social media with the reaction video of his family members. Alongside he also wrote a message for aspirants who are trying to get into the biggies of the tech world. "We generally see the good side of any story on social media. What we need to understand is the effort that went behind it," he wrote on Instagram. "Every year, when I don't hear back, I check what's wrong with me. I tried to make changes in my resume and portfolio and try again," he added, citing his journey through the 10 years.

Netto further penned down some tips and advice for the aspirants and wrote, "To get shortlisted, showcase your passion for what you do. Ask for help and help others too. Ask someone you know to review your portfolio, and do a mock interview. Ask for referrals. Not everyone will have the time to respond, but don't get disappointed, keep asking. One or the other will help you," he wrote.

Interestingly, Google receives over 1 lakh resumes and applications weekly and around 144 people actually make it to the main office. So it's less than 1 per cent chance that one will get a call from the company. So, Natto's story is truly a motivation for others who dream to get a job in tech giants like Google, Apple, Amazon, and others to be persistent.

However, seeing the ongoing macroeconomic condition, one cannot promise to get job security even after getting into one of these big firms. Recently, Amazon started to lay off its employees across departments, and Meta and Twitter too cut down their workforce to restructure teams and budget spending. Google also announced to freeze hiring in the third quarter but is slowly resuming hiring to fill in for important positions.