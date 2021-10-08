BenQ launches 10 new products in India, including gaming monitors, a smart projector

BenQ has announced the launch of ten new products in the most comprehensive expansion of its portfolio this year. The latest products by BenQ include gaming and entertainment monitors, smart wireless portable projectors, and gaming accessories. In addition, this is the first time that the company is launching a range of curved monitors in India.

Among a lot of products launched, BenQ has introduced a series of Mobiuz gaming monitors. The monitors are specially crafted for a gaming experience and feature a 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Response Time, custom-tuned HDR, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro technology, and 3-sided bezel-less panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio as some of the key highlights.

The Mobiuz monitor range consists of six models, out of which three have curved panels for a more immersive gaming experience. The top-of-the-line EX3415R comes with an ultrawide curved IPS display of 1900R to deliver extreme gaming demands.

Other than the gaming monitors, BenQ has also introduced a total of two monitors for entertainment purposes. Among these, the EW3880R comes as the first of its kind curved IPS panel monitor with a 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. Another model numbered EW2880U, comes with 4K UHD resolution.

The entertainment-specific monitors by BenQ come with a 3-sided bezel-less panel and a wide colour gamut with 1.07 billion colours. They also feature BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 channel audio systems for an immersive audio-visual experience. All of these feature USB-C connectivity as well as the company's proprietary BenQ EyeCare to avoid straining the users' eyes.

Apart from monitors, BenQ has introduced a new smart wireless portable projector named GV30. The smart projector comes with 2.1 Channel Speakers and runs Android TV 9.0 out-of-the-box. It also promises a 135-degree projection angle, versatile connectivity options and a long battery life for an extended run.

The last of the ten products is the Zowie EC-3C E-sports mouse that comes with an asymmetrical ergonomic design with an ultra-lightweight of just 70 grams. The mouse features an adjustable USB report rate of up to 1000 Hz for a competitive edge in eSports.

BenQ has only unveiled the prices of four of these products as of now. The GV30 smart projector for Rs 54,990. The other three devices up for sale are gaming monitors EX2710S - priced at Rs 24,990, EX2510S retailing for Rs 22,990 and EX2710Q that is available for Rs 38,990. All four products are up for sale on the Amazon India website. BenQ will announce the availability of other products at a later date.