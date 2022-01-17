Best 2GB daily data telecom plans from Airtel, Jio and Vi

2GB daily data is one of the most sought after recharge plans by consumers. Hence, all the major telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vi offer numerous choices for the 2GB daily data limit.

Telecom operators Airtel, Jio, and Vi have recently increased the tariffs of their prepaid plans. Some of these prepaid plans offer additional data benefits. The telecom operators offer discounts when consumers recharge through their official app.

Here we look into the 2GB daily data prepaid plans of Airtel, Jio, and Vi and the annual plans providing the same benefits.

Airtel

Airtel offers a wide gamut of 2GB daily data prepaid plans. The various plans come with different validates. These 2GB daily data limit plans include:

Rs 179 (28 days validity)

Rs 359 (28 days validity)

Rs 549 (56 days validity)

Rs 838 (56 days validity)

Rs 839 (84 days validity)

Rs 1799 (365 days validity)

Rs 2999 (365 days validity)

Rs 3359 (365 days validity)

All the above mentioned plans come with 2GB daily data, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited calls benefits. What differentiates these plans are the valid and streaming benefits they offer. Most of them come with 30-day Amazon Prime video benefits and a few offer access to Airtel's Xstream mobile pack besides other Airtel Thanks App benefits.

The Rs. 838 and Rs. 3,359 prepaid plans also offer a one year free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Jio

The newest entrant in the Indian telecom sector also offers a wide range of 2GB daily data prepaid plans. These 2GB daily data limit plans include:

Rs 249 (23 days validity)

Rs 299 (28 days validity)

Rs 499 (28 days validity)

Rs 533 (56 days validity)

Rs 719 (84 days validity)

Rs 799 (56 days validity)

Rs 1066 (84 days validity)

Rs 2879 (365 days validity)

Rs 3119 (365 days validity)

All these above mentioned plans from Jio come with 2GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. The Rs 499, Rs 799, Rs 1066, and Rs 3119 also offer a one year free mobile subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vi

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers customers a choice of a range of different plans to choose from for a 2GB daily data limit. Here is a list of Vi prepaid plans that offer a 2GB data limit:

Rs 179 (28 days validity)

Rs 359 (28 days validity)

Rs 539 (56 days validity)

Rs 839 (84 days validity)

The above mentioned plans by Vi offer 2GB of daily data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Vi does not offer any annual plan with 2GB daily data, however, the prepaid plan at Rs. 3,099 offers 1.5GB of daily data.

The above mentioned Vi plans come with Vi's own streaming services Vi Movies and TV. The Rs. 3,099 recharge plan offers a free Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one year.