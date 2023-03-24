Best Airtel plans under Rs 500 with unlimited 5G data: Full list of plans, benefits

Airtel has recently announced that it will offer unlimited 5G internet without a daily data cap to eligible users. Users with Airtel prepaid or postpaid mobile SIM can enjoy unlimited, faster internet if they are living in Airtel 5G Plus-enabled cities. However, to use 5G for free there are two conditions, i.e first users will have to use a 5G smartphone and second, they will have to get an active recharge of minimum Rs 239.

Almost all Airtel plans priced at Rs 239 and higher offer unlimited 5G data. However, if you're looking for a budget-friendly plan that provides unlimited 5G data, calling, and added benefits, Airtel has several options to choose from. Let's explore the best Airtel plans priced under Rs 500 that offer eligible users unlimited voice calling data and SMS benefits, along with unlimited 5G data.

Airtel plan under Rs 500 with unlimited 5G

Airtel Rs 239 plan: Under this plan, Airtel offers 1GB daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and more for 24 days. Eligible users however get unlimited internet data with 5G speed.

Airtel Rs 265 plan: With this plan, users get similar benefits as the above plan. However, the plan offers 28 days validity.

Airtel Rs 296 plan: This plan offers unlimited calling and SMS benefits for 30 days but with 25GB total data. However, eligible users can enjoy unlimited 5G.

Airtel Rs 299 plan: Under this plan users get 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and additionally benefits for 28 days. And yes unlimited 5G data for eligible users.

Airtel Rs 319 plan: With 1 month validity this plan includes 2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited calling with added benefits.

Airtel Rs 359 plan: This plan has similar benefits like Rs 319 plan but additionally, it offers free subscription to Xstream App.

Airtel Rs 399 plan: This plan has a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar and offers 2.5GB daily data with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 28 days validity.

Airtel Rs 479 plan: Under this plan Airtel offers 1.5GB daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day with 5G benefits to eligible users for 56 days.

Airtel Rs 489 plan: With a total of 50GB data, this plan includes unlimited calling, 100 SMS and added benefits for 30 days.

Airtel Rs 499 plan: Under this plan, Airtel offers 3G daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar with pack validity of 28 days.

