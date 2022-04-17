Best apps to rent AC at a budget this summer

With summers already here, having an AC at home is the need of the hour. If you are staying alone, away from your family, renting an AC makes a lot more sense than purchasing one and paying a lumpsum amount at a go.

There are several apps and online platforms available out there that let you rent ACs across various price segments. The reason renting an AC makes sense for bachelors staying away from family in a big city is that the cost of installation, maintenance, relocation and other services are all included in the rent itself.

So, if you are planning to rent out an AC, there are several apps and online platforms available across the country. However, you must go through the terms and conditions of all these platforms before renting out anything. All platforms have different policies and terms and services.

RentoMojo

From furniture and appliances, RentoMojo offers everything on rent. The platforms offer services across the country, including all big cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, among others. The platform is available in app as well as the website version. The Rentomojo app is available for download on both Google Play store and the Apple App store. The AC rent on RentoMojo starts from Rs 1219 per month for 1 ton and goes up to Rs 2469 per month for 2 star 1.5 ton machine. The rent also includes free relocation, upgrades, installation and maintenance. It should be noted that the rent is dependent on the duration you rent the c for. Notably, the platform also asks for a security deposit, which will be refunded after your rental duration ends.

CityFurnish

CityFurnish is also one of the best rental services for furniture and appliances in the country. The platform services most of the big cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Probably, due to the demand, the platform has only one Window AC model listed with 1.5-ton capacity for Rs 1569 per month. The platform also asks for a security deposit, which will be refunded after your rental duration ends. The platform charges extra for installation, like RentoMojo.

FairRent

FairRent offers many options for air conditioners. From window ACs with various capacities to split ACs, the platform offers all kinds of options. The rent on the platform starts at Rs 915 per month for 0.75 ton window AC and goes up to Rs 1375 for 1 ton Split AC. The platform offers free installation charges, and the machine comes bundled with a stabiliser with no additional charges. The rent also includes free maintenance, relocation and more.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite key specs leaked online, may cost around Rs 20,000 in India

Also Read | OnePlus 10 Pro camera shines bright with Hasselblad 2.0 features, and more

Also Read | iPhone 14 expected to come with satellite connectivity