Best in 2022: 5 cool and unique features smartphones introduced this year

2022 was a good year for smartphones. Although most devices looked more or less the same, some smartphone manufacturers made an extra effort and introduced some unique features this year, and the trend is likely to continue in the future too. Now, if you think folding smartphones from Vivo or Samsung were cool, you are missing out on a lot more fun smartphone features that were introduced throughout the year. In 2022, some brands like Apple, Motorola, and a few more really took the game ahead and introduced cool features on their commercial smartphones for the first time.

Take a look at these five cool features smartphones introduced in 2022.

1. Nothing Phone (1)

One of the most hyped smartphones of 2022 was Nothing's Phone (1). For those unaware, the company was founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei. I won't get into the details if the phone is good or bad, and you can refer to our review for that.

But you can't deny it, it is one of the most distinct-looking phones, thanks to the glowing back panel, aka Glyph interface. In simple words, the Nothing Phone (1) comes with built-in LED lights on the back that illuminate when you get a call or notification. Users can choose a range of styles, though the colour of the LED lights isn't customisable yet.

2. iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

If Nothing Phone (1) was about innovating the back panel, Apple did something on the front. This year's iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max variants come with the Dynamic Island notch, which breaks the monotony of pill-shaped and hole-punch notches. For the first time, the front notch served a purpose beyond housing the front camera(s). Mind you, the cutouts are still there for the Face ID and camera, but the black notch can now adjust its size based on the notification.

Most importantly, the Dynamic Island notch looks cool too, and I am sure some Android OEMs will copy this feature next year.

3. Satellite connectivity on iPhone 14 series

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max got the Dynamic Island notch, but that does not mean the remaining iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max didn't receive anything. All the smartphones in the series have satellite connectivity support. As the name suggests, the feature lets users connect the iPhone 14 to the nearest satellite in a time of emergency to send an emergency message.

Notably, it is already saving lives, at least in the US. A report last week points out that a man stranded in Alaska, US was able to send an emergency message when his phone was out of cellular range. Some leaks suggest that Samsung is already working on this feature on the next-gen Galaxy S23 series scheduled to launch next year.

Sadly, the satellite connectivity feature is not available in India due to government rules. However, the day is far away when the connectivity option is available to everyone in the country.

4. 200W fast charging on iQOO 10 Pro

I won't get into the details of whether fast charging is good for the battery, but from a tech point-of-view, iQOO achieved something big this year. Its new iQOO 10 Pro comes with a 4,700mAh battery that supports 200W fast charging. There's also support for 50W wireless fast charging, which is still faster than iPhones' 25W wired charging support.

The iQOO 10 Pro did not launch in India, but Gizmochina points out that the phone can attain a full charge in just 10 minutes with the screen off. With the screen on, the charging time does not go beyond 17 per cent, which is crazy good.

It does not mean the Indian smartphone market did not witness smartphones with insane charging speeds. For instance, the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition with 150W fast charging support takes roughly 17 minutes to fully charge with the proprietary charger.

5. 200-megapixel camera on Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Last year, many smartphone OEMs started adding a 108-megapixel primary camera to their budget smartphones to attract more customers. This year, Motorola added a 200-megapixel camera sensor on its Edge 30 Ultra without hyping the price to a large extent.

The reality of smartphones with high-megapixel cameras is quite different and there's a separate discussion on pixel-binning technology. Beyond numbers and jargon, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra can take very good still images. And next year, 200-megapixel camera smartphones will become more common.

