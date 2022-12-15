Best in 2022: Affordable flagship phones that ruled this year

2022 was not just the year of Samsung and Apple rolling out their premium smartphones, but also the brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, iQOO and more joining the party with their own options. And so, we have seen a bunch of affordable flagship releases from multiple brands this year, and these were the devices which were mostly offered in the realm of Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 price-point. But what makes these devices truly special is the fact that these phones come with top-of-the-line hardware without skipping a few of the features.

This begs the question — if you're in the market to purchase an affordable flagship phone for under Rs 60,000 in India, which are the best options for 2022? We have compiled a list of the top 4 affordable flagship phones to make your choice easy.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 is probably one of the best and easiest recommendations for anyone who's on the lookout for a premium device. And, while the company hasn't been bringing its flagship phones to India for the last 4 years, the Pixel 7 series has definitely lived up to expectations since these phones were introduced to the Indian market this year.

The Google Pixel 7 is powered by the Tensor G2 chip and features a polished design over the Pixel 6, which was already a hit with consumers and critics. But more than the specs and features, the Pixel 7 offers clean Android software, which only enhances your overall user experience with the phone. On top of that, the Pixel 7 series has also upped its camera game this year, as not only the still photography is unmatched (like every year), but also the phone's video recording offers stellar performance. Overall, for anyone who wants a no-nonsense phone, with a superb camera, great user experience and timely software support, the Pixel 7 is surely the one to go for.

The Google Pixel 7 is currently available on Flipkart, at a price of Rs 59,999, for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T 5G might be a scaled-down version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, as gone are the Hasselblad branding and the alert slider, but is it really so? Because the OnePlus 10T offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio and anyone looking to purchase a top-tier OnePlus smartphone should immediately get the 10T 5G.

So, of course, the OnePlus 10T misses the Hasselblad branding, but it is almost on par with the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of taking photos and videos. Not to mention, the OnePlus 10T also features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip which is faster and runs cooler than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, along with offering almost twice the charging speeds (150W on the OnePlus 10T) of the 10 Pro. All in all, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a great smartphone, but the OnePlus 10T is definitely a better option for its price and for what it offers.

The OnePlus 10T price in India starts at Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. Apart from this, those who want more storage can also go for the mid-variant, i.e. with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, priced at Rs 54,999. However, if you are spending on the 12GB variant, you might as well get the 16GB RAM variant, which is priced at Rs 55,999.

Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a fantastic, all-around flagship phone that gives a clear example — that Xiaomi is also capable of producing high-end quality devices. The Xiaomi 12 Pro features one of the most beautiful and brightest AMOLED panels available on any phone. Plus, the addition of four speakers, as opposed to two, which are often found in other flagship phones, makes for a wonderful multimedia experience.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a versatile triple-camera setup that takes beautiful pictures and videos. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset ensures that this phone can deliver sustained peak performance for longer durations. Obviously, this comes at the expense of heating, but this only occurs when you are pushing the phone to its absolute limit. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro has 120W fast charging, which, while slower than what the OnePlus 10T delivers, is still incredibly quick.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently priced at Rs 55,999 for the 8GB RAM variant, while the 12GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 59,999. Of course, you can get this phone at an even lower price with card offers and discounts. Storage is standard at 256GB on both RAM variants.

iQOO 9T

The iQOO 9T is the company's high-end offering, which looks stylish but also packs some serious performance chops, courtesy of the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Other notable features include a mesmerising 120Hz AMOLED display, powerful stereo speakers, a sizeable 4,700mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, and a premium-looking metal and glass construction.

So, you might be someone who may be inclined to buy a OnePlus or a Xiaomi phone, but let us tell you, the iQOO 9T phone is every bit capable of taking on the likes of any smartphone in the affordable flagship category. Additionally, the 9T runs Funtouch OS, which has improved significantly over the past few years and offers a bunch of nifty features. The iQOO 9T also features a specialised V1+ chip that offers excellent camera performance, particularly in low light, as well as improved gaming performance.

The iQOO 9T is currently offered in two variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, priced at Rs 49,999, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, priced at Rs 54,999.