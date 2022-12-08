Best in 2022: Phones with unique design that launched this year

In 2022, the smartphone companies mostly focused on offering 5G devices with top-notch specifications. It felt as if the OEMs have stopped experimenting with the design to play safe because it is the first thing that attracts a lot of consumers and if that goes wrong, then it will be a major loss. This year, we hardly witnessed great smartphone design innovation in the industry as most of the brands participated in the race of providing super fast phones at different price points. We have seen phones with different gradient finishes or materials, but not anything exceptional (apart from a few phones).

Does that mean innovation is dead? Well, no. Thousands of 5G phones were launched in 2022, but only some of them had unique designs, which made it difficult for anyone to avoid. Let's take a look at some of the best looking phones of 2022.

Best in 2022: Phones with striking design

Nothing Phone 1

With Nothing Phone 1, the company's founder Carl Pei reminded everyone that smartphone design innovation is not dead, yet. It is the most unique phone of the year with a design that made everyone talk about it. It has a semi-transparent back panel design with mechanical elements and LED strips, which is pretty cool. What is more interesting? There are options to customize the sound and light theme for different smartphone functions. Those who keep a track of the phones will likely say Nothing Phone 1 is one of the best-looking phones of 2022, purely because of its uniqueness.

Nothing managed to offer this design and good enough specifications at a pretty reasonable price, which made the package even more attractive for consumers. I would also like to mention that the camera performance was much better than several phones under Rs 30,000 segment, which was an added bonus because many fail to offer a really good camera setup at this price point.

Realme GT 2 Pro

The Realme GT 2 Pro is yet another phone that we feel grabbed a lot of attention. It has a unique textured back panel, which looks pretty similar to white canvas. The company said that the design is inspired by paper, which might sound weird but actually seems true. You can draw anything using a pencil on the back panel and use an eraser to rub off the sketch. This is actually pretty cool. The back has a matte finish which offered excellent grip. It was launched in a pure white colour which made it look pretty elegant.

I would like to mention that Realme was one of the brands in 2022 that tried to offer new designs with most of the phones, unlike some of the companies that churned out devices with basic colour gradient and typical back panel design.

Vivo V25 Pro

In 2022, Vivo was yet another brand that tried to offer something unique to its buyers in the design department. It introduced the Vivo V25 Pro smartphone with a colour changing back panel. Sounds crazy, right? Well, the colour of the rear panel changes to a different shade when exposed to sunlight, which is pretty cool. So, when you are out in sun, you can actually fool anyone by showing that you bought a new phone.

The device is also pretty sleek and slim. Phones with lightweight design make it pretty easier to handle them with one hand. The Vivo V25 Pro even had close to no bezels around the display and the chin is also very thin, which offered more screen space and a better content viewing experience with AMOLED panel, of course.

Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 7 series and Pixel 6a offered unique designs too. Yes, there is nothing innovative, but the design is pretty classy that anyone would just want to buy anyone of them after looking at them. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have glossy glass back combined with the gold stainless steel frame that make them look luxurious. Google launched them in classic black and white colours that made the phones look elegant. The Pro model is also available in a unique and subtle green colour, which is beautiful.

You get the similar design with the Pixel 6a too. The Pixel 7 series is a flagship phone, but it is good to see that Google is offering it in the lower price range too. Though, the Pixel 6a has a polycarbonate back panel rather than a glass back seen on the expensive models.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of the most luxurious phones that one can ever buy. It has the best of everything. Don't forget, this one comes with a cool stylus that you get with most of the Android phones in the market. There is no camera module at the back and the company has just placed the sensors at the back to offer a neat look. The combination of phablet-like design and AMOLED display made content consumption really enjoyable.