Best in 2022: Smartphones for under Rs 25,000 that ruled this year

2022 saw a bunch of smartphone launches, and if you have waited all this while, and held on to your cash, well, now could be the best time to upgrade to a brand-new device. In this article, we are specifically focusing on smartphones that were released in the sub-Rs 25,000 budget, and if your budget happens to fall somewhere around Rs 25,000, keep reading.

The sub-Rs 25,000 is a one-of-a-kind price segment, as phones in this category feature excellent designs and pack solid hardware, all while retaining a reasonable price tag. But with so many options on the market, picking the one that might be the best for you might be difficult. So let's get right to the point here. The top smartphones of 2022 for under Rs. 25,000 are highlighted in this piece. Here, we've included our top five recommendations in no particular order.

1. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

We start the list with the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, which is kind of a no-nonsense smartphone that offers dependable performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone features an excellent 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and 1300 nits peak brightness for an immersive viewing experience. There's also a 4,700mAh battery under the hood that can quickly charge in around 30 minutes, thanks to the included 66W charger in the box.

The iQOO Z6 Pro does miss out on stereo speakers, but the single bottom-firing speaker is still good enough to provide decent audio output. Powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, several phones have used this tried and tested chipset, and rest assured, the Z6 Pro scores high when it comes to everyday performance. In fact, during our review, we found the multitasking experience to be solid, as the device was not only able to launch apps fast but was also able to hold a significant number of apps in the background.

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is currently retailing at a starting price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. You can buy this smartphone from Amazon India.

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

One of the main reasons to get a OnePlus phone is its software, which is clean, features minimal pre-loaded apps and is easy to use. The cherry on the cake is that you don't need to spend top dollar on a OnePlus phone, because the company is providing the top-of-the-line software experience on a phone that retails for under Rs 25,000. We are talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G.

The Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also supports HDR10+ playback along with 600 nits peak brightness. Apart from this, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which makes sure that the phone is able to handle all sorts of performance-driven tasks with ease. As for the optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 is able to click some detailed shots in a variety of lighting conditions and rest assured, the camera performance is on par with the rest of the competition. Finally, the phone features a 4,500mAh battery under the hood which is capable of fully charging in about 30 to 45 minutes, courtesy of the 65W fast charger bundled in the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G currently starts at a price of Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and you can officially purchase the phone via OnePlus' official website and Amazon India. However, recent deals have also seen the phone retailing for around Rs 20,000, so definitely check out the offers and discounts before making a final purchase.

3. Redmi K50i 5G

One of the excellent choices for anyone who considers themselves a performance user is the Redmi K50i. Powered by the Dimensity 8100 SoC, the phone starts at a price of about Rs 27,000. But, these days you can find one around for a starting price of about Rs 24,000. And at this kind of budget, the price-to-performance ratio that you get is unmatched.

The Redmi K50i features solid battery life, courtesy of a large 5,000mAh battery and the camera performance is also quite good for the price. Additionally, things like the addition of a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IP53 rating and an IR blaster do add to the user experience. On top of this, you get the latest Android 12 update along with the promise of three years of software support. The 144Hz IPS display offers wide-viewing angles and gives a smooth and immersive experience.

The Redmi K50i is currently available at a starting price of Rs 23,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. You can purchase this smartphone from Amazon India and Xiaomi's official website.

4. Moto G82 5G

The Moto G82 is currently the most premium offering in the Moto G series, and it has a tonne of features that are often found on expensive smartphones. For instance, the Moto G82 sports a 6.6-inch 10-bit pOLED display at the front that refreshes at 120Hz refresh rate and features a 360Hz touch sampling rate. And despite featuring a large display, the phone is fairly manageable to use as the Moto G82 only weighs 173 grams and has a 7.9mm thickness. There's also a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation, and this is again another noteworthy feature which you don't usually see in this price range.

Other noteworthy features of the Moto G82 include the Snapdragon 695 SoC, IP52 certification, a 5,000mAh battery along with 33W charging and a stock Android 12 operating system. Overall, the Moto G82 5G is a standout choice, not just in the sub-Rs 25,000 but also in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range, thanks to a solid multimedia experience, a streamlined software experience, and the inclusion of OIS in the main rear camera.

You can buy the Moto G82 at a price of Rs 19,999 from Flipkart. The phone comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

5. Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

One of the top phones to release in 2022 was the Realme 9 Pro+, and this device is especially for those who want a sleek and good-looking 5G phone, that also happens to have good camera performance. So, if you're someone who loves to click a lot of Instagram-worthy shots, in that case, this phone will not disappoint you. And for those who want to know the camera specifications, well, the Realme 9 Pro+ features a triple-rear camera system including the 50MP Sony IMX766 OIS primary camera.

Otherwise, the Realme 9 Pro+ offers a beautiful 90Hz AMOLED screen at the front. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, which makes sure that you won't be let down by the 9 Pro+ when it comes to performance. Additionally, the phone also packs a respectable 4,500mAh battery under the hood that's capable of charging at 60W.

You can buy the Realme 9 Pro+ at a starting price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. However, do keep a look at card offers and discounts, as only recently, during the Flipkart sale, the phone was selling for as low as Rs 20,999 with discount deals.