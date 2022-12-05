2022 is almost nearing its end and it is now time to look back at some of the best devices that were launched this year. Just like last year, 2022 also witnessed tons of 5G phone launches across all price points, but people who had a budget of less than Rs 15,000 didn't have many options. The good thing is we made some progress compared to last year because there was rarely a 5G phone in this range in 2022. Now that the latest network is also accessible in several parts of India, the smartphone companies are expected to make 5G phones more affordable in 2023.

In 2022, we witnessed phone launches with the latest technologies in the range of Rs 30,000 (or higher) and slow growth in the lower-priced segments. There was a time when Rs 15,000- Rs 20,000 used to be the hottest segment with most value-for-money phones. The main focus for most brands has been shifted to Rs 30,000 segment as they aim to offer a reasonable package with a number of premium features that users desire to have without paying a lot. We do have some of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 that ruled in 2022. Keep reading to know more.

Best in 2022: Smartphones under Rs 15,000 that ruled this year

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

We believe the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is one of the best budget phones of 2022, purely because the brand managed to offer a balanced set of features at an affordable price point.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is using a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor that offered us lag-free performance with basic usage. The device has a 120Hz display that you don't usually get with most of the phones in this price range. The display is about 6.68-inch in size.

The company has equipped it with a big enough 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. However, this one doesn't come with an in-box charger, which is something that many brands have started doing ever since Apple skipped bundling it with the iPhone 12. Though, one will only see this trend in the higher priced range and now that iQOO has brought it to the budget segment too, don't get surprised if other smartphone companies follow the suit in 2023. So, this will likely become a pain point for many budget-conscious customers in the near future.

The added bonus of this 5G phone is that the company is providing long-term software support. It will be delivering two years of major Android updates as well as three years of security patches. The handset was launched with Android 12 out of the box, so it is eligible to receive Android 14 OS as well. As for the photography, the device offers pretty saturated images in some of the scenarios, but people will get decent shots for their Instagram account.

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G

While Samsung launched a 5G phone of Galaxy M13 too, but the 4G version offers more value for money. It is priced at Rs 10,749 and is offering features like a 6,000mAh battery as well as a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display at a lower price point. There are people who just want a affordable phone

With massive battery and (good) LCD display. The 4G phone is using a Exynos 850 SoCchip, which is the not the fastest in the segment, but is capable of offering smooth general performance. The company ships a 15W charger in the box for charging the phone's massive battery unit. This will take a little longer to fill up the battery, but people will have to compromise because the company has provided a massive battery to offer longer battery life to users. The cameras can deliver good enough photos for the price. It can deliver detailed enough photos with lively colours in daylight, but don't keep your hopes too high.

Moto G42

The Moto G42 is an all-rounder phone for users who are looking for decent performance with some added benefits. This is a 4G phone which is using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, which has powered several budget phones in the lower price segment. What extra do you get with this handset? It comes with IP52 splash resistance rating, which helps offer some safety compared to the ones who doesn't have this rating.

It even has a bloatware-free Android software experience, something that you don't get with many smartphones on this budget. Apart from a striking matte rear panel, the Moto G42 also features an AMOLED 90Hz display that a lot of phones are not offering under Rs 15,0000 segment. It has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood as well as a pair of loud-sounding stereo speakers.

Poco M4 5G

The Poco M4 5G smartphone is an all rounder phone and even the cheapest 5G phone in the list. It has good enough specifications and a unique design as well, which makes it one of the best phones in 2022. The budget phone can easily handle basic duties and one won't experience lag - thanks to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is powering it. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery and this one has support for 18W fast charge, which is something that not every brand is giving in the lower priced phones in the segment. It is currently priced at Rs 10,999 and the camera performance is pretty good compared to the competition. The 6.58-inch Full HD+ screen is vibrant and one will enjoy consuming content on this budget phone.

Realme 9i 5G

The Realme 9i is a 5G phone, but it grabbed our attention for several reasons. It is one of the rarest phones (in the Rs 15,000 segment) with support for 33W fast charging and smooth general performance. The stereo speakers and battery life were pretty good for the price. While it missed out on an ultra-wide-angle camera in favor of poor macro as well as depth sensors, this one did offer a decent daylight photography experience with the 50-megapixel main camera. The company is expected to do better in this department with 2023 phones. It has a typical 5,000mAh battery and a 6.6-inch LCD 90Hz FHD+ display.